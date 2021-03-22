Survey shows ignorance about big moments in South Africa’s history

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:15
Human Rights Commission sees increase in complaints
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC
Today at 10:33
Jan vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 10:35
BlindSA and SECTION27 call on government to respect the human rights of people who are blind or visually impaired by reforming Copyright Act
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Christo de Klerk
Today at 10:45
Department of labour probing Kraaifontein farmer for overcharging farmworkers for electricity since 2017
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Collette Solomon
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-#Imstaying………..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
What is a relocation dispute?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Shando Theron - Senior Partner at Theron Inc Attorneys
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:45
Lets talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles
Today at 12:15
SAUS says students will take fees protest to the Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongani Mahlangu - NEC Member at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)
Today at 12:23
Treasury warns of Covid effect on municipal infrastructure cilliers brink
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cilliers Brink - Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:27
Anglican priest names her rape accused
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Today at 12:37
WTO update on African vaccination programmes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Messeret Shibeshii - Epidemiologist and pediatrician at WHO Africa
Today at 12:40
Zimbabwe patriotic bill - Dave Coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Today at 12:45
Illicit trade of San rock art
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
REPLAY: Murder in Paris the Dulcie September story
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)
Today at 14:50
Music with Lee Cole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lee Cole
Today at 18:16
Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People's Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Latest Local
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authori... 22 March 2021 8:45 AM
Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home. 21 March 2021 3:59 PM
Social media star helps raise R2m for students in just 7 days The money from Lasizwe Dambuza and friends' crowdfunding campaign will help university students cover registration costs. 21 March 2021 3:12 PM
View all Local
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Politics
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help. 20 March 2021 10:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
View all Entertainment
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Survey shows ignorance about big moments in South Africa’s history

Survey shows ignorance about big moments in South Africa’s history

22 March 2021 7:02 AM

Guest:

Dr Steven Gordon | Senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council

 


To explore the patterns of collective memory in the country, the Human Sciences Research Council designed questions for inclusion in its annual round of the South African Social Attitudes Survey. The survey, conducted between March 2020 and February 2021, consisted of 2,844 respondents older than 15.

The results suggest that basic public awareness of key historical events in the country is low. 

 


NAC begins paying stimulus

22 March 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Dr Sipho Sithole | NAC Council Member

 

A series of sit-ins at the National Arts Council seems to be yielding some positive results. The National Arts Council says it has so far paid over R37,7-million to creatives. It is promising to make more payments. Dr Sipho Sithole is NAC Council Member.

Property: Tax-efficient way to build wealth through property

22 March 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Gareth Collier | Director at Crue Invest

 

Building wealth through property is certainly one of the most tried and tested method. Like all investments, however, there are certain advantages and disadvantages in how you structure your portfolio. Gareth Collier, Director at Crue Invest looks at the tax structures around property including acquiring property through personal ownership, a trust, or via a company.

Just Jazz at Gallery Momo

19 March 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Sisonke Xonti | Saxophonist and the Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for                Jazz

 

For three nights Just Jazz will be live at Gallery MOMO over Human Rights weekend. It will be a mesmerising exploration of sounds by bands led by Mandla Mlangeni, Sisonke Xonti and Yonela Mnana as they play in the presence of Percy Ndithembile's exhibition at Gallery MOMO, titled "Transcendence and Transfiguring".

South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave could hit earlier than expected

19 March 2021 5:58 AM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems                                 Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

 

With the upcoming long weekends, April school holidays and religious events, people are likely to gather and this could lead to further spread of covid-19. Professor Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at Wits University, suggests this could push South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave up on the calendar, arriving sooner than initially expected. 

Climbing club takes education from classroom to mountain ranges for disadvantaged youths

19 March 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Monde Sitole | Founder  at Monde Sitole Foundation

The Monde Sitole Foundation is taking the mentoring and education of disadvantaged youths out of the classroom and out into mountain ranges. One of their exciting chapters is climbing clubs currently active in Phillipi, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha which has 900 young men from troubled backgrounds currently using extreme sports and mountaineering as an outlet. Founder, Monde Sitole, speaks about the their latest expedition, "Here I am" where they hope to take on three peaks in three continents.

 

Are South Africa’s roads the most dangerous in the world?

18 March 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Howard Dembovsky | Chairman at Justice Project SA

 

According to a new study by Zutobi, South Africa, has the most dangerous roads in the world. Their analysis factored in criteria such as the number of road deaths as well as maximum speed limits and the number of people who wear a seatbelt, to calculate a score out of 10. South Africa fared the worst here, with an overall score of just 3.23 out of 10. 

Higher Education Transformation Network, Solutions to SA’s higher education funding crisis

18 March 2021 5:37 AM

Guest: Orapeleng  Matshediso | Deputy-Executive Director at Higher Education                                Transformation Network

 

Supporting the demands made by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) and other students organisations addressing funding within the higher education sector. The Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN) has come up with proposals on how government and the private sector could help solve the higher education funding crisis. Mr Orapeleng Matshediso, is the Deputy-Executive Director at HETN 

Health: Practically ways to cut back on your sugar intake

18 March 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Hayley  Daries  | Registered Dietitian

 

Reducing sugar is important to good health. Registered Dietitian, Hayley Daries talks about ways you can realistically cut back on your sugar intake if giving it up altogether seems nearly impossible.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TRY IT OUT: BED TIME YOGA

18 March 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

 Liezel van der Westhuizen, South Africa's resident fitness enthusiast, tries out various forms of sleep stretches to help you reach rest easier. Tune in to learn about the workout she tried before bedtime and why it rocks!

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

Local Sport Lifestyle

UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab

World

SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC

Local Politics Opinion

Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

SAHRC: Concept of ‘unity in diversity’ not as alive as it should be

22 March 2021 9:52 AM

Mkhize mum on which countries bought SA’s AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

22 March 2021 9:22 AM

Republic of Congo opposition candidate Kolelas dies of COVID-19

22 March 2021 8:45 AM

