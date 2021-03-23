Fitness: TIP TUESDAY: UNUSUAL WAYS TO KEEP FITNESS GEAR & WORKOUT EQUIPMENT TIDY

Today at 05:10 How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Nicholas Crisp - Public health consultant with the Department of Health at ...

Today at 05:46 Policy on inclusionary housing can not be a no one-size-fits-all solution Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Rashiq Fataar - Founder and director at Future Cape Town

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Knowledge Sharing Workshop for The See Project Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Zahira Asmal - Founder at The City

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday: Virtual Reality: what happened to the next big thing? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Cliff de Wit - Co-founder & Chief Technical Officer at Dexterity Digital, fmr Microsoft SA Chief Innovation Officer

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Tracking and evaluating SA's vaccine rollout plan Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 07:20 SA's herd immunity goals Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Looking back at a year since lockdown - keeping fit Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Debby Vella - Head of marketing at JEFF Fitness

Today at 08:21 The Profiler Diaries - criminal profiler Gerard Labuschagne looks back at some of South Africa's gruesome crimes Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Gerard Labuschagne - Forensic Psychologist And Director Of L&S Threat Management at L&S Threat Management

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Inspiring the next generation of conservationists Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Lance Wynn

Today at 10:08 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 10:20 Beachgoers warned about pufferfish Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Terry Corr - Head of Education at AfriOceans

Today at 10:33 Save Your Faves - Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:45 Lets talk garbage Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Samantha Choles

Today at 11:05 US and European governments called on to suspend Covid 19 patent rules Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng

Today at 11:32 Profile - Sibu Siko Shosha Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sibulele Siko Shosha

Today at 11:45 The Songezo Cycling Academy, established in Masiphumelele Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Songezo Jim - Cyclist at Team Qhubeka

Today at 12:27 Anglican priest names her rapist The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:40 mozam The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Today at 12:45 An olympics without spectators. Is it worth it? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Paddy Upton - Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach' at ...

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

