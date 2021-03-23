Fitness: TIP TUESDAY: UNUSUAL WAYS TO KEEP FITNESS GEAR & WORKOUT EQUIPMENT TIDY

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 05:10
How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Public health consultant with the Department of Health at ...
Today at 05:46
Policy on inclusionary housing can not be a no one-size-fits-all solution
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rashiq Fataar - Founder and director at Future Cape Town
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Knowledge Sharing Workshop for The See Project
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahira Asmal - Founder at The City
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Virtual Reality: what happened to the next big thing?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cliff de Wit - Co-founder & Chief Technical Officer at Dexterity Digital, fmr Microsoft SA Chief Innovation Officer
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Tracking and evaluating SA's vaccine rollout plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 07:20
SA's herd immunity goals
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Looking back at a year since lockdown - keeping fit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debby Vella - Head of marketing at JEFF Fitness
Today at 08:21
The Profiler Diaries - criminal profiler Gerard Labuschagne looks back at some of South Africa's gruesome crimes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerard Labuschagne - Forensic Psychologist And Director Of L&S Threat Management at L&S Threat Management
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Inspiring the next generation of conservationists
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lance Wynn
Today at 10:08
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 10:20
Beachgoers warned about pufferfish
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Terry Corr - Head of Education at AfriOceans
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves - Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Lets talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles
Today at 11:05
US and European governments called on to suspend Covid 19 patent rules
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
Today at 11:32
Profile - Sibu Siko Shosha
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sibulele Siko Shosha
Today at 11:45
The Songezo Cycling Academy, established in Masiphumelele
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Songezo Jim - Cyclist at Team Qhubeka
Today at 12:27
Anglican priest names her rapist
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Today at 12:45
An olympics without spectators. Is it worth it?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paddy Upton - Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach' at ...
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 15:50
Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb
Latest Local
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authori... 22 March 2021 8:45 AM
Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home. 21 March 2021 3:59 PM
View all Local
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Politics
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help. 20 March 2021 10:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
View all Entertainment
World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe It's back to square one for parts of Europe as partial lockdowns have been imposed in parts of France and Poland. 22 March 2021 12:39 PM
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness: TIP TUESDAY: UNUSUAL WAYS TO KEEP FITNESS GEAR & WORKOUT EQUIPMENT TIDY

Fitness: TIP TUESDAY: UNUSUAL WAYS TO KEEP FITNESS GEAR & WORKOUT EQUIPMENT TIDY

23 March 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

If you're running out of storage space, or just want more neatness with your fitness, our resident Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to deliver all the tips you need to create storage calm.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Travel & Tourism: Survival through a third wave unlikely for the hospitality sector

23 March 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Rosemary Anderson | Chairperson at FEDHASA

 

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) has raised concerns over a potential third wave of the coronavirus, saying it is unlikely that the hospitality industry will survive due to the negative financial impact of the pandemic. Rosemary Anderson is the FEDHASA chairperson. 

Survey shows ignorance about big moments in South Africa’s history

22 March 2021 7:02 AM

Guest:

Dr Steven Gordon | Senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council

 


To explore the patterns of collective memory in the country, the Human Sciences Research Council designed questions for inclusion in its annual round of the South African Social Attitudes Survey. The survey, conducted between March 2020 and February 2021, consisted of 2,844 respondents older than 15.

The results suggest that basic public awareness of key historical events in the country is low. 

 

NAC begins paying stimulus

22 March 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Dr Sipho Sithole | NAC Council Member

 

A series of sit-ins at the National Arts Council seems to be yielding some positive results. The National Arts Council says it has so far paid over R37,7-million to creatives. It is promising to make more payments. Dr Sipho Sithole is NAC Council Member.

Property: Tax-efficient way to build wealth through property

22 March 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Gareth Collier | Director at Crue Invest

 

Building wealth through property is certainly one of the most tried and tested method. Like all investments, however, there are certain advantages and disadvantages in how you structure your portfolio. Gareth Collier, Director at Crue Invest looks at the tax structures around property including acquiring property through personal ownership, a trust, or via a company.

Just Jazz at Gallery Momo

19 March 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Sisonke Xonti | Saxophonist and the Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for                Jazz

 

For three nights Just Jazz will be live at Gallery MOMO over Human Rights weekend. It will be a mesmerising exploration of sounds by bands led by Mandla Mlangeni, Sisonke Xonti and Yonela Mnana as they play in the presence of Percy Ndithembile's exhibition at Gallery MOMO, titled "Transcendence and Transfiguring".

South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave could hit earlier than expected

19 March 2021 5:58 AM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems                                 Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

 

With the upcoming long weekends, April school holidays and religious events, people are likely to gather and this could lead to further spread of covid-19. Professor Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at Wits University, suggests this could push South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave up on the calendar, arriving sooner than initially expected. 

Climbing club takes education from classroom to mountain ranges for disadvantaged youths

19 March 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Monde Sitole | Founder  at Monde Sitole Foundation

The Monde Sitole Foundation is taking the mentoring and education of disadvantaged youths out of the classroom and out into mountain ranges. One of their exciting chapters is climbing clubs currently active in Phillipi, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha which has 900 young men from troubled backgrounds currently using extreme sports and mountaineering as an outlet. Founder, Monde Sitole, speaks about the their latest expedition, "Here I am" where they hope to take on three peaks in three continents.

 

Are South Africa’s roads the most dangerous in the world?

18 March 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Howard Dembovsky | Chairman at Justice Project SA

 

According to a new study by Zutobi, South Africa, has the most dangerous roads in the world. Their analysis factored in criteria such as the number of road deaths as well as maximum speed limits and the number of people who wear a seatbelt, to calculate a score out of 10. South Africa fared the worst here, with an overall score of just 3.23 out of 10. 

Higher Education Transformation Network, Solutions to SA’s higher education funding crisis

18 March 2021 5:37 AM

Guest: Orapeleng  Matshediso | Deputy-Executive Director at Higher Education                                Transformation Network

 

Supporting the demands made by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) and other students organisations addressing funding within the higher education sector. The Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN) has come up with proposals on how government and the private sector could help solve the higher education funding crisis. Mr Orapeleng Matshediso, is the Deputy-Executive Director at HETN 

Trending

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

Local Sport Lifestyle

UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab

World

SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC

Local Politics Opinion

Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake

Local Politics

World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe

World

EWN Highlights

Children have stronger antibody response to COVID: study

23 March 2021 4:31 AM

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail for a third time

23 March 2021 4:25 AM

Jamie Foxx set to star in Mike Tyson biopic series

23 March 2021 4:22 AM

