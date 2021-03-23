How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Protests outside Artscape as theatre launches its 50th birthday celebrations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 13:12
Lockdown anniversary - Working from Home
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 13:33
Travel with AfriTrails
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Evan Sparks
Today at 13:35
Lockdown anniversary - Home Schooling and family dynamics
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Tshepiso Matentjie - Registered Educational Psychologist and Life Coach
Today at 13:45
Top Five Easter Camp Sites with Getaway magazine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anton Crone
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Money and Kids)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Kids off to varsity? Let Go and Let Grow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...
Today at 14:35
The Car Feature - The Simola Hill Climb goes virtual
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ian Shrosbree
Today at 14:50
Music with Mark Haze
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Haze
Today at 15:50
Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP "We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP). 23 March 2021 12:59 PM
'New variant means 67% vaccinations will no longer be enough for herd immunity' Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim explains factors affecting SA's drive towards Covid-19 immunity. 23 March 2021 11:25 AM
Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith Councillor JP Smith has defended Cape Town mayor Dan Plato after video footage showing him in a heated altercation with a communit... 23 March 2021 11:22 AM
View all Local
[VIDEO] Cape Town protests 'N2 incoming and outgoing open for now' - SAPS W Cape SAPS Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the N2 is monitored all the time and may be closed if needed. 23 March 2021 9:25 AM
SA's vaccine rollout update: Pfizer is up next says Bhekisisa Health's Mia Malan The Pfizer vaccine already has regulatory approval and 600,000 Pfizer vaccines are expected in the country by the end of March. 23 March 2021 9:06 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Politics
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
View all Business
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
View all Sport
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe It's back to square one for parts of Europe as partial lockdowns have been imposed in parts of France and Poland. 22 March 2021 12:39 PM
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI

How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI

23 March 2021 5:56 AM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Independent Health Consultant 

 

The Covid-19 pandemic has provided an unexpected opportunity to test some of the mechanisms behind the proposed National Health Insurance system. Reflecting on the year gone by and in the face of anticipated third wave, Dr Nicholas Crisp, discusses the health systems response to the pandemic and how it has made way for the preparation of universal health coverage.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Policy on inclusionary housing can not be a no one-size-fits-all solution

23 March 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Rashiq Fataar | Director at Future Cities

 

Inclusionary housing is a critical and intensely debated issue. However, stakeholders are realising, after some failed attempts, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Rashiq Fataar, founder of independent think-tank Future Cape Town, talks about what is needed for a inclusionary housing scheme to succeed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Survival through a third wave unlikely for the hospitality sector

23 March 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Rosemary Anderson | Chairperson at FEDHASA

 

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) has raised concerns over a potential third wave of the coronavirus, saying it is unlikely that the hospitality industry will survive due to the negative financial impact of the pandemic. Rosemary Anderson is the FEDHASA chairperson. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: TIP TUESDAY: UNUSUAL WAYS TO KEEP FITNESS GEAR & WORKOUT EQUIPMENT TIDY

23 March 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

If you're running out of storage space, or just want more neatness with your fitness, our resident Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to deliver all the tips you need to create storage calm.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Survey shows ignorance about big moments in South Africa’s history

22 March 2021 7:02 AM

Guest:

Dr Steven Gordon | Senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council

 


To explore the patterns of collective memory in the country, the Human Sciences Research Council designed questions for inclusion in its annual round of the South African Social Attitudes Survey. The survey, conducted between March 2020 and February 2021, consisted of 2,844 respondents older than 15.

The results suggest that basic public awareness of key historical events in the country is low. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NAC begins paying stimulus

22 March 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Dr Sipho Sithole | NAC Council Member

 

A series of sit-ins at the National Arts Council seems to be yielding some positive results. The National Arts Council says it has so far paid over R37,7-million to creatives. It is promising to make more payments. Dr Sipho Sithole is NAC Council Member.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Tax-efficient way to build wealth through property

22 March 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Gareth Collier | Director at Crue Invest

 

Building wealth through property is certainly one of the most tried and tested method. Like all investments, however, there are certain advantages and disadvantages in how you structure your portfolio. Gareth Collier, Director at Crue Invest looks at the tax structures around property including acquiring property through personal ownership, a trust, or via a company.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Just Jazz at Gallery Momo

19 March 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Sisonke Xonti | Saxophonist and the Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for                Jazz

 

For three nights Just Jazz will be live at Gallery MOMO over Human Rights weekend. It will be a mesmerising exploration of sounds by bands led by Mandla Mlangeni, Sisonke Xonti and Yonela Mnana as they play in the presence of Percy Ndithembile's exhibition at Gallery MOMO, titled "Transcendence and Transfiguring".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave could hit earlier than expected

19 March 2021 5:58 AM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems                                 Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

 

With the upcoming long weekends, April school holidays and religious events, people are likely to gather and this could lead to further spread of covid-19. Professor Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at Wits University, suggests this could push South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave up on the calendar, arriving sooner than initially expected. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Climbing club takes education from classroom to mountain ranges for disadvantaged youths

19 March 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Monde Sitole | Founder  at Monde Sitole Foundation

The Monde Sitole Foundation is taking the mentoring and education of disadvantaged youths out of the classroom and out into mountain ranges. One of their exciting chapters is climbing clubs currently active in Phillipi, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha which has 900 young men from troubled backgrounds currently using extreme sports and mountaineering as an outlet. Founder, Monde Sitole, speaks about the their latest expedition, "Here I am" where they hope to take on three peaks in three continents.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Cape Town protests 'N2 incoming and outgoing open for now' - SAPS

Local Politics

Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith

Politics Local

SA's vaccine rollout update: Pfizer is up next says Bhekisisa Health's Mia Malan

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb

23 March 2021 12:37 PM

COVID vaccines, fake negative tests now sold on the darknet: BBC

23 March 2021 12:23 PM

Construction of Eldorado Park substation expected to start today

23 March 2021 10:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA