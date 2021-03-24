WORKOUT WEDNESDAY March, Shuffle, and Grapevine to the Beat With This 2,000-Step, Fat-Burning Walking Workout

Streaming issues? Report here
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Sudden spike in sightings of Bronze whaler sharks along False Bay coast Shark Spotters CEO Sarah Waries says there has been an unprecedented increase in Bronze whaler shark activity over the past two we... 24 March 2021 6:38 PM
Cost of moving Parliament to Tshwane grossly underestimated, says DA MP DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis says the cost of relocating Parliament to Tshwane has been massively underestimated. 24 March 2021 11:55 AM
SABS loses accreditation for 3 months, can't accept new customers Lead Administrator Jodi Scholtz says the SA Bureau of Standards erred in failing to upload documents to the relevant portal. 24 March 2021 11:20 AM
[VIDEO] 'Political pageantry and antagonism' as Mpofu tells lawyer to shut-up News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the Zondo Commission is against the clock and little was achieved on Tuesday. 24 March 2021 8:20 AM
How unicorns turn into donkeys It is a good cautionary tale that just because something may sound good, does not make it good. 24 March 2021 7:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Massive ship blocks Suez Canal as hull deviates and runs aground Commercial Litigation expert Anneke Whelan says the Suez Canal is a very highly regulated piece of water but accidents happen. 24 March 2021 1:24 PM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141. 24 March 2021 6:57 AM
Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the buildi... 23 March 2021 3:36 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
'R6k per kg Afghan-made crystal meth sells for R200k per kg in Cape Town' Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime's Jason Eligh says there is a strong economic driver behind drug imports. 24 March 2021 1:51 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot "Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired." 24 March 2021 9:20 AM
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY March, Shuffle, and Grapevine to the Beat With This 2,000-Step, Fat-Burning Walking Workout

WORKOUT WEDNESDAY March, Shuffle, and Grapevine to the Beat With This 2,000-Step, Fat-Burning Walking Workout

24 March 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

You ever just want to bring your fitness regime back to basics? Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tells us more about the workout that everybody should be doing daily, that is as simple as putting one foot in front of the other.


Would AstraZeneca be useful in the vaccination of high risk individuals?

24 March 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director  at South               African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)

 

 

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that his department has concluded its deal with the African Union to purchase the one million doses of the vaccines. The vaccine rollout was suspended after the results of a small study showed that the vaccine had limited efficacy against the dominant coronavirus. Despite this criticism against the national government question why the vaccine is not being prioritised for high risk individuals instead. Vaccinologist, Dr Thomas Scriba discusses whether use of AstraZeneca for high rise individuals is a good idea.

The expanding role of the community health workers during the pandemic

24 March 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Professor  Uta Lehmann | Director  at University of the Western Cape School of                    Public Health

 

 

The COVID-19 pandemic has helped renew respect for community health workers (CHWs) both within the healthcare sector and the communities they serve. Despite this they continue to fight for their rights. Prof Uta Lehmann, director for UWC's School of Public Health, discusses the expanding tasks that community health workers have been drawn into since the dawn of the pandemic. 

Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa 2021

24 March 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Alicia  Moses  | Content Specialist  at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

 

Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA), an initiative of the National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC), is a financial literacy campaign aimed at motivating and empowering South Africans to become more educated about their finances. MSWSA this year is taking place between 22 and 28 March 2021. Alicia Moses is a Content Specialist at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

Policy on inclusionary housing can not be a no one-size-fits-all solution

23 March 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Rashiq Fataar | Director at Future Cities

 

Inclusionary housing is a critical and intensely debated issue. However, stakeholders are realising, after some failed attempts, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Rashiq Fataar, founder of independent think-tank Future Cape Town, talks about what is needed for a inclusionary housing scheme to succeed.

How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI

23 March 2021 5:56 AM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Independent Health Consultant 

 

The Covid-19 pandemic has provided an unexpected opportunity to test some of the mechanisms behind the proposed National Health Insurance system. Reflecting on the year gone by and in the face of anticipated third wave, Dr Nicholas Crisp, discusses the health systems response to the pandemic and how it has made way for the preparation of universal health coverage.

Travel & Tourism: Survival through a third wave unlikely for the hospitality sector

23 March 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Rosemary Anderson | Chairperson at FEDHASA

 

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) has raised concerns over a potential third wave of the coronavirus, saying it is unlikely that the hospitality industry will survive due to the negative financial impact of the pandemic. Rosemary Anderson is the FEDHASA chairperson. 

Fitness: TIP TUESDAY: UNUSUAL WAYS TO KEEP FITNESS GEAR & WORKOUT EQUIPMENT TIDY

23 March 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

If you're running out of storage space, or just want more neatness with your fitness, our resident Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to deliver all the tips you need to create storage calm.

Survey shows ignorance about big moments in South Africa’s history

22 March 2021 7:02 AM

Guest:

Dr Steven Gordon | Senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council

 


To explore the patterns of collective memory in the country, the Human Sciences Research Council designed questions for inclusion in its annual round of the South African Social Attitudes Survey. The survey, conducted between March 2020 and February 2021, consisted of 2,844 respondents older than 15.

The results suggest that basic public awareness of key historical events in the country is low.

The results suggest that basic public awareness of key historical events in the country is low. 

 

NAC begins paying stimulus

22 March 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Dr Sipho Sithole | NAC Council Member

 

A series of sit-ins at the National Arts Council seems to be yielding some positive results. The National Arts Council says it has so far paid over R37,7-million to creatives. It is promising to make more payments. Dr Sipho Sithole is NAC Council Member.

Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood bags new record for fastest False Bay crossing

Local

Local

[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal

Business World

Business World

War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary'

World Opinion Africa

World Opinion Africa

Myanmar junta frees 600 detainees, including AP photographer

24 March 2021 8:29 PM

24 March 2021 8:29 PM

Sars' Vlok Symington tells Zondo Inquiry about being held hostage by Hawks

24 March 2021 8:23 PM

24 March 2021 8:23 PM

Williams appeals to Zondo Inquiry to provide protection for whistleblowers

24 March 2021 7:47 PM

24 March 2021 7:47 PM

