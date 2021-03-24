WORKOUT WEDNESDAY March, Shuffle, and Grapevine to the Beat With This 2,000-Step, Fat-Burning Walking Workout

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
You ever just want to bring your fitness regime back to basics? Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tells us more about the workout that everybody should be doing daily, that is as simple as putting one foot in front of the other.
Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that his department has concluded its deal with the African Union to purchase the one million doses of the vaccines. The vaccine rollout was suspended after the results of a small study showed that the vaccine had limited efficacy against the dominant coronavirus. Despite this criticism against the national government question why the vaccine is not being prioritised for high risk individuals instead. Vaccinologist, Dr Thomas Scriba discusses whether use of AstraZeneca for high rise individuals is a good idea.
Guest: Professor Uta Lehmann | Director at University of the Western Cape School of Public Health
The COVID-19 pandemic has helped renew respect for community health workers (CHWs) both within the healthcare sector and the communities they serve. Despite this they continue to fight for their rights. Prof Uta Lehmann, director for UWC's School of Public Health, discusses the expanding tasks that community health workers have been drawn into since the dawn of the pandemic.
Guest: Alicia Moses | Content Specialist at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA), an initiative of the National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC), is a financial literacy campaign aimed at motivating and empowering South Africans to become more educated about their finances. MSWSA this year is taking place between 22 and 28 March 2021. Alicia Moses is a Content Specialist at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
Guest: Rashiq Fataar | Director at Future Cities
Inclusionary housing is a critical and intensely debated issue. However, stakeholders are realising, after some failed attempts, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Rashiq Fataar, founder of independent think-tank Future Cape Town, talks about what is needed for a inclusionary housing scheme to succeed.
Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Independent Health Consultant
The Covid-19 pandemic has provided an unexpected opportunity to test some of the mechanisms behind the proposed National Health Insurance system. Reflecting on the year gone by and in the face of anticipated third wave, Dr Nicholas Crisp, discusses the health systems response to the pandemic and how it has made way for the preparation of universal health coverage.
Guest: Rosemary Anderson | Chairperson at FEDHASA
The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) has raised concerns over a potential third wave of the coronavirus, saying it is unlikely that the hospitality industry will survive due to the negative financial impact of the pandemic. Rosemary Anderson is the FEDHASA chairperson.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |
If you're running out of storage space, or just want more neatness with your fitness, our resident Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to deliver all the tips you need to create storage calm.
Guest:
Dr Steven Gordon | Senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council
To explore the patterns of collective memory in the country, the Human Sciences Research Council designed questions for inclusion in its annual round of the South African Social Attitudes Survey. The survey, conducted between March 2020 and February 2021, consisted of 2,844 respondents older than 15.
The results suggest that basic public awareness of key historical events in the country is low.
Guest: Dr Sipho Sithole | NAC Council Member
A series of sit-ins at the National Arts Council seems to be yielding some positive results. The National Arts Council says it has so far paid over R37,7-million to creatives. It is promising to make more payments. Dr Sipho Sithole is NAC Council Member.