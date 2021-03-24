Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa 2021

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)











Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that his department has concluded its deal with the African Union to purchase the one million doses of the vaccines. The vaccine rollout was suspended after the results of a small study showed that the vaccine had limited efficacy against the dominant coronavirus. Despite this criticism against the national government question why the vaccine is not being prioritised for high risk individuals instead. Vaccinologist, Dr Thomas Scriba discusses whether use of AstraZeneca for high rise individuals is a good idea.

