Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: New Fitness Product, and why even Victoria Beckham is loving this brand!

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
3 things to do in the Western Cape this weekend No weekend plans yet? Check out these top suggestions. 27 March 2021 9:34 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 26 March 2021 3:31 PM
View all Local
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis. 26 March 2021 6:51 PM
National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better results 26 March 2021 4:50 PM
'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that' Prof Ndletyana says it is concerning that violent confrontation might occur by Zuma supporters but the rule of law will be upheld. 26 March 2021 4:33 PM
View all Politics
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban "We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron. 26 March 2021 12:42 PM
View all Business
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe. 26 March 2021 1:29 PM
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap. 26 March 2021 9:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
View all World
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
View all Africa
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: New Fitness Product, and why even Victoria Beckham is loving this brand!

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: New Fitness Product, and why even Victoria Beckham is loving this brand!

25 March 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

If you are on the lookout for activewear that can work with your fitness routine and day-to-day lifestyle, tune in to our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen reviewing Reebok's hottest offering, and why.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

What to expect from the upcoming ANC NEC meeting

26 March 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | ‎Political analyst

 

The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to discuss the upcoming local government elections, higher education challenges and in its own internal strife as it meets this weekend. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast discusses expectations for the virtual meeting set to take place from Friday until Sunday



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The positive effect alcohol bans had on health services

26 March 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Professor Steve Reid | Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care at University               of Cape Town

 

It was a year ago that South Africa imposed an alcohol ban in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 27, then lifted it on June 1. It was a consider a necessary silver bullet to reducing congestion in the health sector as a direct correlation had been drawn between alcohol abuse and an increase in trauma cases. Two more alcohol bans would be implemented in the course of the year. This had devastating effects on the liquor trade sector and hospitality & tourism sector. But did it have the required positive effect on the public health sector, a study by UCT seems to suggest so.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TAI CHI – AN ANCIENT FORM OF MARTIAL ART

26 March 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

If you are looking for gentle physical exercise flowing around your own pace, then tune in this week as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel chats Tai Chi, and how you can stretch out with this ancient Chinese workout, towards great health benefits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commission heads to ConCourt for Zuma contempt of court hearing

25 March 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel

 

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will on Thursday, 25 March hear an application for former president Jacob Zuma to be jailed for two years if he is found guilty of contempt of court. Zuma was given until 8 March to file his replying affidavit. He has however made no submissions to the court.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Have we succeed at population wide behavioural change?

25 March 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Dr Anam  Nyembezi | Behavioural Medicine Specialist and a Senior Lecturer in the              School of Public Health at University of the Western Cape

 

To lower the spread and number of infections a collective, population-wide behavioural change was required across the country. Upon reflection of year into the pandemic, Behavioural Medicine Specialist.  Dr Anam Nyembezi, discusses what some of the success in achieving the change required have been and following a year of being inundated with covid regulations, he suggests what more can be done to keep these messages of crucial concern to all. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: What has been the impact of the pandemic on frontline workers mental health

25 March 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Dr Antoinette Miric | Psychiatrist and co-ordinator  at Healthcare Workers Care                       Network (HWCN)

 

The year on the frontlines has had an untold impact on the wellbeing and mental health of healthcare workers In an effort to somewhat alleviate that pressure a number of psychologists and psychiatrist came together to create the Healthcare Workers Care Network (HWCN). With over 500 volunteers, this nationwide support network offers all healthcare workers across the public and private sectors free support, resources, training and psycho-education. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Would AstraZeneca be useful in the vaccination of high risk individuals?

24 March 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director  at South               African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)

 

 

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that his department has concluded its deal with the African Union to purchase the one million doses of the vaccines. The vaccine rollout was suspended after the results of a small study showed that the vaccine had limited efficacy against the dominant coronavirus. Despite this criticism against the national government question why the vaccine is not being prioritised for high risk individuals instead. Vaccinologist, Dr Thomas Scriba discusses whether use of AstraZeneca for high rise individuals is a good idea.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The expanding role of the community health workers during the pandemic

24 March 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Professor  Uta Lehmann | Director  at University of the Western Cape School of                    Public Health

 

 

The COVID-19 pandemic has helped renew respect for community health workers (CHWs) both within the healthcare sector and the communities they serve. Despite this they continue to fight for their rights. Prof Uta Lehmann, director for UWC's School of Public Health, discusses the expanding tasks that community health workers have been drawn into since the dawn of the pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa 2021

24 March 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Alicia  Moses  | Content Specialist  at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

 

Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA), an initiative of the National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC), is a financial literacy campaign aimed at motivating and empowering South Africans to become more educated about their finances. MSWSA this year is taking place between 22 and 28 March 2021. Alicia Moses is a Content Specialist at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We are going to advocate to remain open' - Restaurant Association of SA

National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead

Politics

I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland

Politics

EWN Highlights

Survey shows most areas in W. Cape still vulnerable to COVID-19

27 March 2021 10:52 AM

Indian cricket icon Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

27 March 2021 10:22 AM

Bangladesh deploys border guards after deadly anti-Modi protests

27 March 2021 9:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA