Mozambique insurgency

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:07
What's the plan for fixing our transport challenges in the Western Cape? / (& Reaction to lockdown decision)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:20
Restoring our passenger rail system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Leonard Ramatlakane - Board Chairperson at Prasa
Leonard Ramatlakane - Board Chairperson at Prasa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
A deeper look at what Sanral does to keep South Africa moving.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Randall Cable - Western Region Manager
Randall Cable - Western Region Manager
Today at 08:21
The status of South Africa's road freight sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Lin Botha - Head of Regional and Border Chapter for the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)
Lin Botha - Head of Regional and Border Chapter for the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)
Today at 08:45
Unite Behind: the commuters' daily struggle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Zukie Vuka - Unite Behind Organiser
Zukie Vuka - Unite Behind Organiser
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
New draft law brings much stricter rules against discrimination. Here's what you need to know
Today with Kieno Kammies
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 10:33
GREEN CONNECTION CALLS ON PUBLIC TO SAY "NO" TO KARPOWERSHIPS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Retailers must ride the Easter wave to cash in.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Judge Bernard Ngoepe
Pearl Seopela - Senior Manager Of Communications at Government Employees' Pension
Judge Bernard Ngoepe
Pearl Seopela - Senior Manager Of Communications at Government Employees' Pension
Today at 11:32
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
250 max gatherings for church
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
Will there be domestic tourism this Easter? What's the national picture?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 12:27
Mozam attack: Why is Dirco and SANDF silent?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
MTN appointed new mobile communication provider to government
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
New Impound laws for Western Cape Drag racers.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
