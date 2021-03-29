Latest on Covid numbers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
What's the plan for fixing our transport challenges in the Western Cape? / (& Reaction to lockdown decision)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:20
Restoring our passenger rail system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leonard Ramatlakane - Board Chairperson at Prasa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
A deeper look at what Sanral does to keep South Africa moving.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Randall Cable - Western Region Manager
Today at 08:21
The status of South Africa's road freight sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lin Botha - Head of Regional and Border Chapter for the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)
Today at 08:45
Unite Behind: the commuters' daily struggle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zukie Vuka - Unite Behind Organiser
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
New draft law brings much stricter rules against discrimination. Here's what you need to know
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 10:33
GREEN CONNECTION CALLS ON PUBLIC TO SAY "NO" TO KARPOWERSHIPS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Retailers must ride the Easter wave to cash in.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Judge Bernard Ngoepe
Pearl Seopela - Senior Manager Of Communications at Government Employees' Pension
Today at 11:32
Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
250 max gatherings for church
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
Will there be domestic tourism this Easter? What's the national picture?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 12:27
Mozam attack: Why is Dirco and SANDF silent?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
MTN appointed new mobile communication provider to government
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
New Impound laws for Western Cape Drag racers.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Lockdown traffic trends: Traffic dipped to 30% but soon jumped back to 70% Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown 31 March 2021 7:09 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa has updated South Africans on the changed lockdown restrictions for the coming Easter long weekend. 30 March 2021 8:17 PM
View all Local
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7:30 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7:30 pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend. 30 March 2021 3:06 PM
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week. 30 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha. 30 March 2021 5:07 PM
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
View all Business
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight. 30 March 2021 2:38 PM
How to get you hair back (nothing to see here if you’re sexy, and you know it!) What causes hair loss? Can you slow or prevent it? Refilwe Moloto interviews a hair restoration specialist. 30 March 2021 9:16 AM
'Online customer service leaves many South Africans out in the cold' Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the non-tech savvy elderly and younger people struggling to afford data are hardest hit. 30 March 2021 7:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique' Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU... 29 March 2021 10:22 AM
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
View all Africa
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Latest on Covid numbers

Latest on Covid numbers

29 March 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Professor Alex  Welte  | Research Professor  at South African Centre for                                 Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis

 

The beginnings of the third wave of COVID-19 are starting to show a slight uptick in overall numbers of new cases and test positivity rates maybe pointing to a resurgence of the virus just before our Easter holidays. Prof Alex Welte, research professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis gives an analysis of the data so far and discusses avenues for mitigating against the third wave.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

The Future is Public Transport - a global call for intervention in the sector

31 March 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Jack  Mazibuko | General Secretary at SATAWU 

 

The Future is Public Transport campaign is a global initiative aimed at safegaurding measures in public transport sector. It is an inactive is between the International Transport Forum and C40 cities, a network of nearly 100 mayors. Including the mayors Geoff Makhubo, from the City of Joburg; Mxolisi Kaunda, from the eThekwini municipality, Randal Williams from the City of Tshwane and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union

Finance: Saving on insurance costs while keeping your car insured

31 March 2021 5:58 AM

Guest: Christelle Colman | Insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure

 

In a bleak economic environment, monthly vehicle insurance payments might stand out as one of the easiest ways to cut costs. However recent estimates show that 65 - 70% of the approximately 12 million vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured. Getting into an accident with one of these cars, could lead to a devastating financial knock, that could set you back irreversibly should you be uninsured. Before taking the risk, Christelle Colman offers the top tips on saving money while still ensuring that your vehicle remains insured.

Fitness with Liezel: Chair Up your Fitness Regime with this 10min Full-Body Pilates Workout

31 March 2021 5:25 AM

Guest; Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is sharing the 10-minute workout you can do while working from home, that just requires your chair for a great workout. Tune in for chairful pilates!

 

MV Ever Given refloated but what are the costs and economic benefits of rerouting benefits around Africa

30 March 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Management at              North West University

 

The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on Monday. This comes a week after the huge container ship got stuck. The crisis has forced companies to choose between waiting or rerouting vessels around Africa, which adds a huge fuel bill, 9,000 kilometres and over a week of travel to the trip between Asia and Europe. Transport Economist, Ofentse Mokwena discuss the economic benefits to ourregion should some vessels opt to cross our shores.

Travel & Tourism: Spar Challenge Tri-nations sparks lesson for future events hosting

30 March 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape                     Town

 

The City of Cape Town is currently hosting Spar Challenge Tri-nations between Africa's top netball nations: South African, Namibia and Uganda. This opportunity for lessons that can be learnt about events run during a pandemic are not lost.  This normally would be the time of year for an array of events in the City of Cape Town, Alderman JP Smith discuss loss of business incurred due to the covid-19 pandemic and what the future hosting of events hold.  

Fitness with Liezel: Celebrate International Take a Walk in the Park Day!

30 March 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

Need a workout where the only cost is the time you invest? Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tells us more about the benefits of celebrating 'Take a walk in the Park' Day...

Mozambique insurgency

29 March 2021 5:37 AM

Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign Affairs Journalist

 

South Africans are believed to have been killed on Friday when jihadist insurgents reportedly overran a hotel in the coastal town of Palma in Northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province. Peter Fabricius gives more details to these latest developments.

Property: Avoiding ‘double-commissions’ when buying a home

29 March 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Gerhard Kotzé | MD at RealNet estate agency group

 

Buyers and investors are increasingly turning to estate agents directly and paying them a fee to go out and find suitable properties. Homeowners and sellers need to understand that any agent who introduces a buyer in these circumstances is actually working for that buyer. Gerhard Kotzé, managing director at RealNet estate agency group talks about avoiding a double commission in these situations.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Feeling guilty about missing a workout? Don't!

29 March 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

South Africa's beloved fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to make you feel better about missing those workouts - she's done it too! Find out why you're actually doing alright, and if need be: ways you can get back in that fitness zone.

Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa

Local Business

'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days'

Politics

'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'

Business Politics

78 more COVID-19 deaths, 756 infections reported in SA

31 March 2021 6:26 AM

Unsung heroes of COVID-19: NGOs extend helping hand to struggling S. Africans

31 March 2021 6:11 AM

China factory activity rises but analysts warn of 'fragile recovery'

31 March 2021 5:20 AM

