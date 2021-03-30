Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Karyn Maughan: Why has the Zondo inquiry not responded to Zuma’s recusal case?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:40
Mass fish deaths at the Waterfront
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
‪Stephen Lamberth - A scientist in Fisheries Research at the Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Today at 15:50
Motorbiking duo change perception on women riding motorbikes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vuyi Mpofu - Founder at Driving in Heels
Today at 16:05
The crisis of 6,000 disenfranchised learners in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael le Cordeur - Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at the University of Stellenbosch.
Today at 16:20
Latest on South African cricket governance crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
The trial of George Floyd in the USA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:05
An update on the vaccine rollout in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter
Today at 17:20
Easter restrictions and the way forward for the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Shubnum Khan: How I Accidentally Became a Global Stock Photo and Other Strange and Wonderful Stories
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shubnum Khan - Author
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Travel & Tourism: Spar Challenge Tri-nations sparks lesson for future events hosting

Travel & Tourism: Spar Challenge Tri-nations sparks lesson for future events hosting

30 March 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape                     Town

 

The City of Cape Town is currently hosting Spar Challenge Tri-nations between Africa's top netball nations: South African, Namibia and Uganda. This opportunity for lessons that can be learnt about events run during a pandemic are not lost.  This normally would be the time of year for an array of events in the City of Cape Town, Alderman JP Smith discuss loss of business incurred due to the covid-19 pandemic and what the future hosting of events hold.  


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

The Future is Public Transport - a global call for intervention in the sector

31 March 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Jack  Mazibuko | General Secretary at SATAWU 

 

The Future is Public Transport campaign is a global initiative aimed at safegaurding measures in public transport sector. It is an inactive is between the International Transport Forum and C40 cities, a network of nearly 100 mayors. Including the mayors Geoff Makhubo, from the City of Joburg; Mxolisi Kaunda, from the eThekwini municipality, Randal Williams from the City of Tshwane and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Saving on insurance costs while keeping your car insured

31 March 2021 5:58 AM

Guest: Christelle Colman | Insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure

 

In a bleak economic environment, monthly vehicle insurance payments might stand out as one of the easiest ways to cut costs. However recent estimates show that 65 - 70% of the approximately 12 million vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured. Getting into an accident with one of these cars, could lead to a devastating financial knock, that could set you back irreversibly should you be uninsured. Before taking the risk, Christelle Colman offers the top tips on saving money while still ensuring that your vehicle remains insured.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Chair Up your Fitness Regime with this 10min Full-Body Pilates Workout

31 March 2021 5:25 AM

Guest; Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is sharing the 10-minute workout you can do while working from home, that just requires your chair for a great workout. Tune in for chairful pilates!

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MV Ever Given refloated but what are the costs and economic benefits of rerouting benefits around Africa

30 March 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Management at              North West University

 

The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on Monday. This comes a week after the huge container ship got stuck. The crisis has forced companies to choose between waiting or rerouting vessels around Africa, which adds a huge fuel bill, 9,000 kilometres and over a week of travel to the trip between Asia and Europe. Transport Economist, Ofentse Mokwena discuss the economic benefits to ourregion should some vessels opt to cross our shores.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Celebrate International Take a Walk in the Park Day!

30 March 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

Need a workout where the only cost is the time you invest? Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tells us more about the benefits of celebrating 'Take a walk in the Park' Day...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest on Covid numbers

29 March 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Professor Alex  Welte  | Research Professor  at South African Centre for                                 Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis

 

The beginnings of the third wave of COVID-19 are starting to show a slight uptick in overall numbers of new cases and test positivity rates maybe pointing to a resurgence of the virus just before our Easter holidays. Prof Alex Welte, research professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis gives an analysis of the data so far and discusses avenues for mitigating against the third wave.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mozambique insurgency

29 March 2021 5:37 AM

Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign Affairs Journalist

 

South Africans are believed to have been killed on Friday when jihadist insurgents reportedly overran a hotel in the coastal town of Palma in Northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province. Peter Fabricius gives more details to these latest developments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Avoiding ‘double-commissions’ when buying a home

29 March 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Gerhard Kotzé | MD at RealNet estate agency group

 

Buyers and investors are increasingly turning to estate agents directly and paying them a fee to go out and find suitable properties. Homeowners and sellers need to understand that any agent who introduces a buyer in these circumstances is actually working for that buyer. Gerhard Kotzé, managing director at RealNet estate agency group talks about avoiding a double commission in these situations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Feeling guilty about missing a workout? Don't!

29 March 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

South Africa's beloved fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to make you feel better about missing those workouts - she's done it too! Find out why you're actually doing alright, and if need be: ways you can get back in that fitness zone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

