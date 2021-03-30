MV Ever Given refloated but what are the costs and economic benefits of rerouting benefits around Africa

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Management at North West University
The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on Monday. This comes a week after the huge container ship got stuck. The crisis has forced companies to choose between waiting or rerouting vessels around Africa, which adds a huge fuel bill, 9,000 kilometres and over a week of travel to the trip between Asia and Europe. Transport Economist, Ofentse Mokwena discuss the economic benefits to ourregion should some vessels opt to cross our shores.
Guest: Jack Mazibuko | General Secretary at SATAWU
The Future is Public Transport campaign is a global initiative aimed at safegaurding measures in public transport sector. It is an inactive is between the International Transport Forum and C40 cities, a network of nearly 100 mayors. Including the mayors Geoff Makhubo, from the City of Joburg; Mxolisi Kaunda, from the eThekwini municipality, Randal Williams from the City of Tshwane and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union
Guest: Christelle Colman | Insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure
In a bleak economic environment, monthly vehicle insurance payments might stand out as one of the easiest ways to cut costs. However recent estimates show that 65 - 70% of the approximately 12 million vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured. Getting into an accident with one of these cars, could lead to a devastating financial knock, that could set you back irreversibly should you be uninsured. Before taking the risk, Christelle Colman offers the top tips on saving money while still ensuring that your vehicle remains insured.
Guest; Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |
Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is sharing the 10-minute workout you can do while working from home, that just requires your chair for a great workout. Tune in for chairful pilates!
Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town is currently hosting Spar Challenge Tri-nations between Africa's top netball nations: South African, Namibia and Uganda. This opportunity for lessons that can be learnt about events run during a pandemic are not lost. This normally would be the time of year for an array of events in the City of Cape Town, Alderman JP Smith discuss loss of business incurred due to the covid-19 pandemic and what the future hosting of events hold.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |
Need a workout where the only cost is the time you invest? Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tells us more about the benefits of celebrating 'Take a walk in the Park' Day...
Guest: Professor Alex Welte | Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
The beginnings of the third wave of COVID-19 are starting to show a slight uptick in overall numbers of new cases and test positivity rates maybe pointing to a resurgence of the virus just before our Easter holidays. Prof Alex Welte, research professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis gives an analysis of the data so far and discusses avenues for mitigating against the third wave.
Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign Affairs Journalist
South Africans are believed to have been killed on Friday when jihadist insurgents reportedly overran a hotel in the coastal town of Palma in Northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province. Peter Fabricius gives more details to these latest developments.
Guest: Gerhard Kotzé | MD at RealNet estate agency group
Buyers and investors are increasingly turning to estate agents directly and paying them a fee to go out and find suitable properties. Homeowners and sellers need to understand that any agent who introduces a buyer in these circumstances is actually working for that buyer. Gerhard Kotzé, managing director at RealNet estate agency group talks about avoiding a double commission in these situations.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
South Africa's beloved fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to make you feel better about missing those workouts - she's done it too! Find out why you're actually doing alright, and if need be: ways you can get back in that fitness zone.