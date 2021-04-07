Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:10
On the couch - UCT researchers find evidence of complex early human behaviour in Kalahari
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Guests
Robyn Pickering
Wendy Khumalo HERI
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Guests
Ernest Page
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Latest Local
Let's help Happy Bless find a job Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him. 7 April 2021 12:46 PM
Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming "We don’t take hardened criminals," says Thulani Mdluli (KZN Department of Correctional Services). 7 April 2021 10:14 AM
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
IEC: No Constitutional provision that allows for postponing elections The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has poured cold water on the possibility of postponing local government elections. 7 April 2021 10:35 AM
Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous. 6 April 2021 6:26 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas. 6 April 2021 11:48 AM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty
7 April 2021 11:02 AM

7 April 2021 11:02 AM

"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Travel & Tourism : Long distance travels over the Easter break
6 April 2021 10:13 AM

6 April 2021 10:13 AM

Guest : Bafana Magagula | Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council 

The wheels are slowly coming off the long-distance transport industry.The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc and the industry has had to wrestle with previously unseen hardships, including having to contend with dwindling commuter numbers.Santaco's Bafana Magagula, talks about how the long distance taxi sector faired over the Easter Break.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's speaking notes on his meeting with ANC top six
6 April 2021 6:07 AM

6 April 2021 6:07 AM

Guest : Ntsikelelo Breakfas

A 23-page document of speaking notes,based on the two-hour-long meeting between Zuma and the ANC top six was released on social media. It was on a letterhead bearing the name of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma dated March 28 and addressed to the secretary-general of the ANC. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast speaks on this and the troubles of a possible national shutdown over the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) ruling that Ace Magashule step aside.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Party Funding Act comes into effect today

1 April 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | CEO at the Independent Electoral Commission  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Ekurhuleni gets a clean audit bill

1 April 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Phakamile Mbengashe | Spokesperson for the Executive Mayor of the City of                        Ekurhuleni 

 

The auditor-general of South Africa tabled the audit outcomes of the City of Ekurhuleni’s 2019/20 financial statements in an extraordinary council meeting in Germiston. The metro announced shortly afterwards that it received an overall clean audit opinion from the AG. In late 2016, the City of Ekurhuleni initiated a turnaround strategy for the city’s finances coined Operation Clean Audit. Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor of speaks about how  well the interventions introduced by the plan took place and reflects on what it took to achieve a clean audit bill

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Why elective surgery patients should be vaccinated pre-op

1 April 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Professor Bruce Biccard | Professor in UCT's Department of Anaesthesia and                                   Perioperative Medicine

 

A global study that has looked sugary cases in 116 countries including South Africa is advising governments to proritise elective surgery patients for covid-19 vaccines ahead of the general public. Researches estimate that almost 60, 000 deaths can be prevented if surgical patients are vaccinated before their operations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Future is Public Transport - a global call for intervention in the sector

31 March 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Jack  Mazibuko | General Secretary at SATAWU 

 

The Future is Public Transport campaign is a global initiative aimed at safegaurding measures in public transport sector. It is an inactive is between the International Transport Forum and C40 cities, a network of nearly 100 mayors. Including the mayors Geoff Makhubo, from the City of Joburg; Mxolisi Kaunda, from the eThekwini municipality, Randal Williams from the City of Tshwane and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Saving on insurance costs while keeping your car insured

31 March 2021 5:58 AM

Guest: Christelle Colman | Insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure

 

In a bleak economic environment, monthly vehicle insurance payments might stand out as one of the easiest ways to cut costs. However recent estimates show that 65 - 70% of the approximately 12 million vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured. Getting into an accident with one of these cars, could lead to a devastating financial knock, that could set you back irreversibly should you be uninsured. Before taking the risk, Christelle Colman offers the top tips on saving money while still ensuring that your vehicle remains insured.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Chair Up your Fitness Regime with this 10min Full-Body Pilates Workout

31 March 2021 5:25 AM

Guest; Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is sharing the 10-minute workout you can do while working from home, that just requires your chair for a great workout. Tune in for chairful pilates!

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MV Ever Given refloated but what are the costs and economic benefits of rerouting benefits around Africa

30 March 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Management at              North West University

 

The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on Monday. This comes a week after the huge container ship got stuck. The crisis has forced companies to choose between waiting or rerouting vessels around Africa, which adds a huge fuel bill, 9,000 kilometres and over a week of travel to the trip between Asia and Europe. Transport Economist, Ofentse Mokwena discuss the economic benefits to ourregion should some vessels opt to cross our shores.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer
Business Opinion Local

Business Opinion Local

South Africa's wine industry is shrinking
Business Opinion

Business Opinion

Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming
Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Fuel price, electricity tariff hikes raise concerns of inflation knock-on effect

7 April 2021 11:50 AM

Eskom dispute with Oracle a threat to every South African, says energy expert

7 April 2021 11:28 AM

IEC plans to hold one voter registration weekend for municipal polls this year

7 April 2021 11:23 AM

