Eskom's dispute with business software giant Oracle

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
The Lead - Looking back one year since relocation of Cape Town's homeless to Strandfontein
Guests
Mario Oostendorp - Chairperson at Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Clothing sector's big vaccination plan
Guests
Marthie Raphael - Chairperson of the Clothing Industry Bargaining Council
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 08:52
South Africans at the 85th Masters
Guests
Michael Vlismas
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
New draft government policy on Data generated in SA t remain in the country and accessed by law enforcement agencies
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today at 10:33
How to Fix SA Cricket
Guests
Martin Locke - Former Tv Personality, Sports at ...
Today at 11:05
Interviews for new Concourt judges
Guests
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 11:45
Outside The Bowl Africa, launches its newest Hunger Campaign
Guests
Martin Maingard
Latest Local
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
Commuters warned about possible increase in taxi fares The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned that taxi fares could soon increase following the record-high fuel price hike. 7 April 2021 1:28 PM
Let's help Happy Bless find a job Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him. 7 April 2021 12:46 PM
View all Local
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?' The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage. 7 April 2021 1:30 PM
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Politics
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Business
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors. 7 April 2021 2:35 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
View all World
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
View all Africa
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Eskom's dispute with business software giant Oracle

Eskom's dispute with business software giant Oracle

8 April 2021 5:37 AM

Ted Blom | Energy Advisor  at Independent


Protea's third and final ODI against Pakistan

8 April 2021 6:28 AM

Khalid  Mohidin  | Editor  at Cricket Fanatics Magazine

Health: Things you should know about the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study

8 April 2021 5:30 AM

Mohale Moloi | Reporter  at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Worried about the fuel increase? Here are fuel efficient ways of driving

8 April 2021 4:20 AM

Amidst rising fuel prices, every motorist in South Africa can adopt fuel efficient driving techniques that will save money at the fuel pump. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist art Cars.co.za, offers fuel efficient driving tips, car maintenance and transport alternatives that will keep your money in your pocket.

4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

7 April 2021 11:02 AM

"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.

Travel & Tourism : Long distance travels over the Easter break

6 April 2021 10:13 AM

Guest : Bafana Magagula | Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council 

The wheels are slowly coming off the long-distance transport industry.The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc and the industry has had to wrestle with previously unseen hardships, including having to contend with dwindling commuter numbers.Santaco's Bafana Magagula, talks about how the long distance taxi sector faired over the Easter Break.

Zuma's speaking notes on his meeting with ANC top six

6 April 2021 6:07 AM

Guest : Ntsikelelo Breakfas

A 23-page document of speaking notes,based on the two-hour-long meeting between Zuma and the ANC top six was released on social media. It was on a letterhead bearing the name of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma dated March 28 and addressed to the secretary-general of the ANC. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast speaks on this and the troubles of a possible national shutdown over the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) ruling that Ace Magashule step aside.

The Political Party Funding Act comes into effect today

1 April 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | CEO at the Independent Electoral Commission  

City of Ekurhuleni gets a clean audit bill

1 April 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Phakamile Mbengashe | Spokesperson for the Executive Mayor of the City of                        Ekurhuleni 

 

The auditor-general of South Africa tabled the audit outcomes of the City of Ekurhuleni’s 2019/20 financial statements in an extraordinary council meeting in Germiston. The metro announced shortly afterwards that it received an overall clean audit opinion from the AG. In late 2016, the City of Ekurhuleni initiated a turnaround strategy for the city’s finances coined Operation Clean Audit. Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor of speaks about how  well the interventions introduced by the plan took place and reflects on what it took to achieve a clean audit bill

Health: Why elective surgery patients should be vaccinated pre-op

1 April 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Professor Bruce Biccard | Professor in UCT's Department of Anaesthesia and                                   Perioperative Medicine

 

A global study that has looked sugary cases in 116 countries including South Africa is advising governments to proritise elective surgery patients for covid-19 vaccines ahead of the general public. Researches estimate that almost 60, 000 deaths can be prevented if surgical patients are vaccinated before their operations. 

More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

Business Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

No SADC member can face terrorism alone, Botswana on Mozambique

8 April 2021 6:44 AM

Cele warns criminals to 'run' as additional forces deployed in WC to fight crime

8 April 2021 6:38 AM

79 new COVID-19 deaths, 756 infections recorded in SA in last 24 hours

8 April 2021 6:25 AM

