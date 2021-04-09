SADC double troika summit calls for a proportionate regional response to insurgency in Mozambique

The SADC double troika summit called for a proportionate regional response to the situation in northern Mozambique. The summit was convened to discuss the insurgency in the country's Cabo Delgado province which flared up again at the end of last month. Martin Ewi is a Senior researcher in the International Crime in Africa Programme (ICAP) at the Institute for Security Studies’ (ISS’s)
The past few months has we have been witnessing the collapse or near collapse of key museums and heritage institutions in South Africa. These include Robben Island Museum, the District Six Museum, the Apartheid Museum, the Liliesleaf Heritage Site, and the Fugard Theatre. For these cultural institutions to survive, Shelagh Gastrow,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Amidst rising fuel prices, every motorist in South Africa can adopt fuel efficient driving techniques that will save money at the fuel pump. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist art Cars.co.za, offers fuel efficient driving tips, car maintenance and transport alternatives that will keep your money in your pocket.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The wheels are slowly coming off the long-distance transport industry.The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc and the industry has had to wrestle with previously unseen hardships, including having to contend with dwindling commuter numbers.Santaco's Bafana Magagula, talks about how the long distance taxi sector faired over the Easter Break.
A 23-page document of speaking notes,based on the two-hour-long meeting between Zuma and the ANC top six was released on social media. It was on a letterhead bearing the name of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma dated March 28 and addressed to the secretary-general of the ANC. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast speaks on this and the troubles of a possible national shutdown over the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) ruling that Ace Magashule step aside.