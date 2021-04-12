Judge Hlophe found guilty of impeachable misconduct

Guest: Glynnis Breytenbach | Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at DA telephone: 0763067850
A Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Tribunal has found that Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court judges to rule in favour of ANC president Jacob Zuma in 2008. However this alonedoes not guarantee his removal from office. He will only be removed from office with the support of the JSC and a two-thirds vote in the National Assembly.
A study has found that the coronavirus variant discovered in SA can "break through" the Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. The Israeli study compared 400 people who tested positive for covid-19. Researchers have cautioned that the study was not intended to deduce overall vaccines effectiveness against any variant. Dr Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.
The surprise turnaround of the residential property market is possibly the greatest economic highlight of the past year. While buyer activity at the upper end of the market has slowed, there has been a significant increase in activity at the lower and middle end of the market, particularly from first-home buyers. This speaks to the fact that record- low interest rates have made buying a house increasingly affordable for more people. According to Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond, last year’s interest rate cuts grew the demand for property by 35%
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel vand der Westhuizen has figured out why you need variety in your workout routine, and she's chatting different fitness routines, and their perks.
The past few months has we have been witnessing the collapse or near collapse of key museums and heritage institutions in South Africa. These include Robben Island Museum, the District Six Museum, the Apartheid Museum, the Liliesleaf Heritage Site, and the Fugard Theatre. For these cultural institutions to survive, Shelagh Gastrow,
The SADC double troika summit called for a proportionate regional response to the situation in northern Mozambique. The summit was convened to discuss the insurgency in the country's Cabo Delgado province which flared up again at the end of last month. Martin Ewi is a Senior researcher in the International Crime in Africa Programme (ICAP) at the Institute for Security Studies' (ISS's)
Liezel van der Westhuizen, the fitness enthusiast in residence, talks about adjusting your daily routine for the better, to include breath breaks.
