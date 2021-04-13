Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tik Tok Running Tip

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Liezel van der Westhuizen uncovers the running hack to beat, with a TikTok tip so simple but effective, you'll want to immediately try turn up your running pace with it now. Tune in to our fitness enthusiast telling all!
Guest: Andy Searle | CEO at Business Process Enabling South Africa
South Africa has beaten, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Poland for a top global spot for providing IT, legal, accounting and call centre services, which support back and front office work of multinationals and SA firms. Previously, the Ryan Strategic Advisory's Annual Front Office Business Process Outsourcing Omnibus Survey had place SA second for three consecutive years.
Guest: Xolani Fakude | Head Secretariat at Sadtu
The department Of Basic Education has gazetted a new batch of terms and conditions of employment of educators, under the Employment of Educators Act. That activates a set of "mandatory period of prevention from re-employment" if an educator is found guilty for listed forms of misconduct. This will keep educators out of public schools for a length of time, depending on what they did.
Guest: Zuks Ramasia | CEO of the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa
International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged for South Africa to start planning for the safe resumption of international air travel to help repair its decimated business and leisure tourism industry. It said careful planning and other promotional travel incentives would go a long way towards rebuilding the air travel and tourism industry. Zuks Ramsa, CEO of the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa, speaks on whatneeds to be achieved to realise this.
Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
A study has found that the coronavirus variant discovered in SA can "break through" the Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. The Israeli study compared 400 people who tested positive for covid-19. Researchers have cautioned that the study was not intended to deduce overall vaccines effectiveness against any variant. Dr Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Guest: Glynnis Breytenbach | Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at DA telephone: 0763067850
A Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Tribunal has found that Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court judges to rule in favour of ANC president Jacob Zuma in 2008. However this alonedoes not guarantee his removal from office. He will only be removed from office with the support of the JSC and a two-thirds vote in the National Assembly.
Guest: Carl Coetzee | CEO at BetterBon
The surprise turnaround of the residential property market is possibly the greatest economic highlight of the past year. While buyer activity at the upper end of the market has slowed, there has been a significant increase in activity at the lower and middle end of the market, particularly from first-home buyers. This speaks to the fact that record- low interest rates have made buying a house increasingly affordable for more people. According to Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond, last year’s interest rate cuts grew the demand for property by 35%
