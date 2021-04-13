DBE can now order mandatory period of prevention from re-employment for educator misconduct

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
SA Rugby's plans for the Lions tour?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Latest Local
'Age should be most important criterion when rolling out next phase of vaccines' The CEO of the DG Murray Trust, David Harrison, says the elderly should be prioritised as South Africa prepares for the second pha... 13 April 2021 5:21 PM
The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener Are there fewer dassies than before? Pippa Hudson interviews SANParks Regional Ecologist Marna Herbst. 13 April 2021 2:51 PM
AI-based algorithm shows SA has low risk of Covid-19 third wave - for now An artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithm shows that there is currently a low risk of a Covid-19 third wave in the country. 13 April 2021 1:44 PM
[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission. 13 April 2021 1:38 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA The DA has had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town after a disagreement over who serves on the selection pan... 13 April 2021 9:57 AM
[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims. 13 April 2021 12:54 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science. 13 April 2021 9:02 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
NASA uses SA-made invention to conduct hearing tests on astronauts in space Dr. Dirk Koekemoer is the brains behind a portable audiometer that is being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS). 13 April 2021 3:25 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
DBE can now order mandatory period of prevention from re-employment for educator misconduct

DBE can now order mandatory period of prevention from re-employment for educator misconduct

13 April 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Xolani Fakude | Head Secretariat at Sadtu

The department Of Basic Education has gazetted a new batch of terms and conditions of employment of educators, under the Employment of Educators Act. That activates a set of "mandatory period of prevention from re-employment" if an educator is found guilty for listed forms of misconduct. This will keep educators out of public schools for a length of time, depending on what they did.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

International survey finds SA is the preferred destination for global business services

13 April 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Andy Searle | CEO at Business Process Enabling South Africa

South Africa has beaten, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Poland for a top global spot for providing IT, legal, accounting and call centre services, which support back and front office work of multinationals and SA firms. Previously, the Ryan Strategic Advisory's Annual Front Office Business Process Outsourcing Omnibus Survey had place SA second for three consecutive years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: IATA urges SA to plan for resumption of international air travel

13 April 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Zuks Ramasia | CEO of the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged for South Africa to start planning for the safe resumption of international air travel to help repair its decimated business and leisure tourism industry. It said careful planning and other promotional travel incentives would go a long way towards rebuilding the air travel and tourism industry. Zuks Ramsa, CEO of the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa, speaks on whatneeds to be achieved to realise this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tik Tok Running Tip

13 April 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Liezel van der Westhuizen uncovers the running hack to beat, with a TikTok tip so simple but effective, you'll want to immediately try turn up your running pace with it now. Tune in to our fitness enthusiast telling all!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International study finds SA variant can "break through" Pfizer vaccine

12 April 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

A study has found that the coronavirus variant discovered in SA can "break through" the Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. The Israeli study compared 400 people who tested positive for covid-19. Researchers have cautioned that the study was not intended to deduce overall vaccines effectiveness against any variant. Dr Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Judge Hlophe found guilty of impeachable misconduct

12 April 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Glynnis Breytenbach | Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at DA telephone: 0763067850

A Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Tribunal has found that Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court judges to rule in favour of ANC president Jacob Zuma in 2008. However this alonedoes not guarantee his removal from office. He will only be removed from office with the support of the JSC and a two-thirds vote in the National Assembly.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: SA’s property boom being driven bottom up

12 April 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Carl Coetzee | CEO at BetterBon

The surprise turnaround of the residential property market is possibly the greatest economic highlight of the past year. While buyer activity at the upper end of the market has slowed, there has been a significant increase in activity at the lower and middle end of the market, particularly from first-home buyers. This speaks to the fact that record- low interest rates have made buying a house increasingly affordable for more people. According to Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond, last year’s interest rate cuts grew the demand for property by 35%

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Why you should add different workouts in your routine.

12 April 2021 4:56 AM

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel vand der Westhuizen has figured out why you need variety in your workout routine, and she's chatting different fitness routines, and their perks. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to stop the degradation of our museums and cultural infrastructure

9 April 2021 6:38 AM

The past few months has we have been witnessing the collapse or near collapse of key museums and heritage institutions in South Africa. These include Robben Island Museum, the District Six Museum, the Apartheid Museum, the Liliesleaf Heritage Site, and the Fugard Theatre. For these cultural institutions to survive, Shelagh Gastrow,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SADC double troika summit calls for a proportionate regional response to insurgency in Mozambique

9 April 2021 5:37 AM

The SADC double troika summit called for a proportionate regional response to the situation in northern Mozambique. The summit was convened to discuss the insurgency in the country's Cabo Delgado province which flared up again at the end of last month. Martin Ewi is a Senior researcher in the International Crime in Africa Programme (ICAP) at the Institute for Security Studies’ (ISS’s)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

Local Business

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

Business Opinion Sport Lifestyle

The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener

Local

Zondo questions Singh about his flights to Dubai facilitated by Salim Essa

13 April 2021 5:34 PM

Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry

13 April 2021 5:03 PM

US regulators recommend 'pause' in use of J&J vaccine, EU to delay roll-out

13 April 2021 4:30 PM

