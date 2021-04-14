Finance: The real cost of car ownership

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo



Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called on former president Jacob Zuma to file an affidavit no longer than 15 pages by Wednesday, detailing what the appropriate sanction would be for him if he was to be found guilty of contempt of court. It is still unclear whether he will meet the deadline or continue with his non-participation stance.

arrow_forward