Names of ANC members due to step aside to be finalised today

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SA airlines collaborating to keep low cost airlines in the air
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Ayache
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn with Isaac Mugabi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
Public-Private Partnerships are Key to Accelerating Covid-19 Recovery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
RYAN RAVENS
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Taking Back our Children campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amelia September
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury-The nexus between science, business and the media all creating perceptions for the public
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:27
Asymmetrical mobilization: Election campaigns during lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Notre Dame fire
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michel Picaud
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - everything you need to know about getting your learner's licence
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Coleman - Spokesperson at City Of Cape Town Traffic Department
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Riverine Rovers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Martin Scholtz
Today at 14:50
Music - Carli Myers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carli J Myers
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
ENT specialist makes smell training kit to help Covid-19 survivors regain senses ENT specialist Dr. Martin Young says smell training has been shown to enhance and recover lost smell. 14 April 2021 6:44 PM
Attacks on SA's LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa The Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa) believes there's been an increase in premeditated murders targeting members o... 14 April 2021 3:46 PM
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you're holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
Spike in methamphetamine usage among SA youth during lockdown - SANPUD Early research shows this upward trend says Youth representative at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs MJ Stokes. 14 April 2021 1:33 PM
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes! Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679. 14 April 2021 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby's coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It's about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique? Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton. 14 April 2021 12:59 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Names of ANC members due to step aside to be finalised today

Names of ANC members due to step aside to be finalised today

15 April 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

The ANC is expecting provincial secretaries to submit the names of part members "who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes and those who are alleged, reported or implicated in corrupt practices" by Thursday. It comes with the expectation that implicated members will step aside by the end of April or face possible suspension.


Tedx Mdantsane, hopes to help share ideas in their community

15 April 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Vuyolwethu Sabani

Powerful short-form ted talks have taken the world by storm but there are still some communities that have yet to experience for themselves. This has inspired Water Sisulu PR management graduate, Vuyolwethu Sabani to make history for Mdantasane. Dedicated to bringing positive change to her community, she is the founding lead organiser for the very first Tedx Mdantsane due to take place on September 25th 2021.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Need stress relief, 16 APRIL is International Stress Awareness Day

15 April 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've been looking for the most beneficial way to naturally reduce stress, then our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has the best answers. Tune in to hear all about Stress Awareness, and the ways you can reduce it now!

Health: Access to mental health resources should be focused in local communities

15 April 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Prof Malose Langa | Counselling Psychologist and Associate Prof at Wit

According to experts mental health does not receive the same gravity as physical ailments, contributing to this is the stigma still attached to mental illness. Associate professor in psychology at the University of Witswatersrand, Prof Malose Langa talks about access to mental health care and suggests that resources should be focused in local communities instead of only at primary health facilities.

D-day for Zuma's affidavit on an appropriate sentence for contempt of court

14 April 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called on former president Jacob Zuma to file an affidavit no longer than 15 pages by Wednesday, detailing what the appropriate sanction would be for him if he was to be found guilty of contempt of court. It is still unclear whether he will meet the deadline or continue with his non-participation stance.

What does US's decision to pause the roll out of J&J vaccine mean for SA?

14 April 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker | Co-lead investigator of the Sisonke trial

The US health authority has asked for a pulse in the roll-out of J&J 's covid-19 vaccine after six women, out of the millions of Americans, who received the vaccine developed clots. All six recipients where women between the ages of 18 and 48, one of whom has died.

Finance: The real cost of car ownership

14 April 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Danielle van Wyk | Brand and Strategy Manager at JustMoney There are many benefits to buying your own wheels. But what are the real costs of buying and owning a car? And, given the fact that many of us are now working from home and travelling far less, is ownership worth it Personal finance website JustMoney's Danielle van Wyk shares expert's opinions to give you a breakdown of the costs that come with car ownership.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: What is Active Recovery?

14 April 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

There is a reason your workout regiment should have different intensities, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the answers. Catch up on why Active Recovery is necessary for everyone working out, now!

International survey finds SA is the preferred destination for global business services

13 April 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Andy Searle | CEO at Business Process Enabling South Africa

South Africa has beaten, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Poland for a top global spot for providing IT, legal, accounting and call centre services, which support back and front office work of multinationals and SA firms. Previously, the Ryan Strategic Advisory's Annual Front Office Business Process Outsourcing Omnibus Survey had place SA second for three consecutive years.

DBE can now order mandatory period of prevention from re-employment for educator misconduct

13 April 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Xolani Fakude | Head Secretariat at Sadtu

The department Of Basic Education has gazetted a new batch of terms and conditions of employment of educators, under the Employment of Educators Act. That activates a set of "mandatory period of prevention from re-employment" if an educator is found guilty for listed forms of misconduct. This will keep educators out of public schools for a length of time, depending on what they did.

Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences

Local

Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021

World

'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award

Entertainment World

Joburg Mayor Makhubo promises assistance for victims of deadly Kwa Mai Mai fire

15 April 2021 9:10 AM

15 April 2021 9:10 AM

Ramaphosa announces appointments in SANDF advancing women to top positions

15 April 2021 8:29 AM

15 April 2021 8:29 AM

Calls mount for WC DA leader Madikizela to be fired over CV qualification claim

15 April 2021 8:24 AM

15 April 2021 8:24 AM

