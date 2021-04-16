Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: A lunch time workout that is a favourite amongst Hollywood celebrities

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The collapsing Road Accident Fund
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:45
Sport Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at Bet.co.za and former Sports Reporter
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Revix.com- cryptocurrency investment campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaun Sanders
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips explores if leaders are out of touch when it comes to the experiences of their employees?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tina Thiart - Trustee at 1000 Women Trust
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Seal Rescue Centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Krynauw
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Marianne Cronin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marianne Cronin
Today at 13:52
Events Diary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Lymphodema
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Laura Redman
Simone Blanckenberg
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
