Mbilwi Secondary School, DBE talks about what training schools have in place to tackle school bullying head on.

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The collapsing Road Accident Fund
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:45
Sport Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at Bet.co.za and former Sports Reporter
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Revix.com- cryptocurrency investment campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaun Sanders
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips explores if leaders are out of touch when it comes to the experiences of their employees?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Cape NPO to help schools and parents with anti-bullying skills training
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tina Thiart - Trustee at 1000 Women Trust
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Seal Rescue Centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Krynauw
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Marianne Cronin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marianne Cronin
Today at 13:52
Events Diary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Lymphodema
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Laura Redman
Simone Blanckenberg
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition. 15 April 2021 8:56 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
View all Local
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
I committed no crimes, but I'm ready for jail – Jacob Zuma Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 April 2021 12:37 PM
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
View all Politics
Rand at its best level in 14 months The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 15 April 2021 7:04 PM
Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin. 15 April 2021 4:47 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
View all Business
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains. 15 April 2021 12:31 PM
[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home. 15 April 2021 11:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It's just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby's coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
View all World
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It's about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It's a great loss," says Prof Rod Crompton. "It's equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you're holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Mbilwi Secondary School, DBE talks about what training schools have in place to tackle school bullying head on.

Mbilwi Secondary School, DBE talks about what training schools have in place to tackle school bullying head on.

16 April 2021 5:26 AM

The death of Grade 10 Limpopo pupil Lufuno Mavhunga after she was bullied by peers has brought the issue of bullying at schools to the forefront of the Department of Basic Education's eyes. Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education talks about what training is in place for heads of schools and teaching bodies around issues of school bullying.  


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

SASSA explains payment delays for March/April COVID-19 grant

16 April 2021 6:19 AM

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa

Recipients for the COVID-19 Social Relief Grants can expect a delay in the payments for the months of March and April 2021 due to the transition in government financial years. As SASSA communications explains the end of March is the end of the financial year for government and various administrative tasks are required before any payments which relate to the previous financial year can be made.  SASSA is currently busy with these end of financial year tasks which has delayed payment.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: A lunch time workout that is a favourite amongst Hollywood celebrities

16 April 2021 5:09 AM

Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, tried a new fitness workout that is the equivalent of doing 20 000 sit-ups, or squats. It's a favorite amongst celebs such as Carmen Electra, Drew Barrymore, and Jenny McCarthy

Tedx Mdantsane, hopes to help share ideas in their community

15 April 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Vuyolwethu Sabani

Powerful short-form ted talks have taken the world by storm but there are still some communities that have yet to experience for themselves. This has inspired Water Sisulu PR management graduate, Vuyolwethu Sabani to make history for Mdantasane. Dedicated to bringing positive change to her community, she is the founding lead organiser for the very first Tedx Mdantsane due to take place on September 25th 2021.

Names of ANC members due to step aside to be finalised today

15 April 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

The ANC is expecting provincial secretaries to submit the names of part members "who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes and those who are alleged, reported or implicated in corrupt practices" by Thursday. It comes with the expectation that implicated members will step aside by the end of April or face possible suspension.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Need stress relief, 16 APRIL is International Stress Awareness Day

15 April 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've been looking for the most beneficial way to naturally reduce stress, then our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has the best answers. Tune in to hear all about Stress Awareness, and the ways you can reduce it now!

Health: Access to mental health resources should be focused in local communities

15 April 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Prof Malose Langa | Counselling Psychologist and Associate Prof at Wit

According to experts mental health does not receive the same gravity as physical ailments, contributing to this is the stigma still attached to mental illness. Associate professor in psychology at the University of Witswatersrand, Prof Malose Langa talks about access to mental health care and suggests that resources should be focused in local communities instead of only at primary health facilities.

D-day for Zuma's affidavit on an appropriate sentence for contempt of court

14 April 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called on former president Jacob Zuma to file an affidavit no longer than 15 pages by Wednesday, detailing what the appropriate sanction would be for him if he was to be found guilty of contempt of court. It is still unclear whether he will meet the deadline or continue with his non-participation stance.

What does US's decision to pause the roll out of J&J vaccine mean for SA?

14 April 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker | Co-lead investigator of the Sisonke trial

The US health authority has asked for a pulse in the roll-out of J&J 's covid-19 vaccine after six women, out of the millions of Americans, who received the vaccine developed clots. All six recipients where women between the ages of 18 and 48, one of whom has died.

Finance: The real cost of car ownership

14 April 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Danielle van Wyk | Brand and Strategy Manager at JustMoney There are many benefits to buying your own wheels. But what are the real costs of buying and owning a car? And, given the fact that many of us are now working from home and travelling far less, is ownership worth it Personal finance website JustMoney's Danielle van Wyk shares expert's opinions to give you a breakdown of the costs that come with car ownership.

Rand at its best level in 14 months

Business

How pouring fat and oil down your drain clogs up Cape Town sewers

Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

Business Opinion

ANC is ready for local govt elections - Ramaphosa

16 April 2021 7:17 AM

Lesufi calls for swift probe into apparent spike in violence at GP schools

16 April 2021 6:50 AM

WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter

16 April 2021 6:31 AM

