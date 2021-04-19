By-elections: KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga take to the polls on Wednesday

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
'UCT students could return to res - except Smuts and Fuller - within 72 hours' UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng says some students could be back in their residences in the next 72 hours. 19 April 2021 7:04 PM
'We just don't know how things will change' - Vredehoek resident who stayed put Vredehoek resident Lance Bowers says he hasn't yet evacuated his home but he has a packed bag on standby. 19 April 2021 4:08 PM
Fynbos does not make for great firebreaks - horticulturalist (Kirstenbosch) "Firebreaks are key," says Cherise Viljoen, a horticulturalist at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. 19 April 2021 2:45 PM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry "It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza." 19 April 2021 7:42 PM
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations' Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 April 2021 7:07 PM
China's economy grows at all-time record pace – up 18.3% in Q1/2021 The world’s 2nd-largest economy - after the United States - grew at its fastest ever pace in the first quarter of 2021. 16 April 2021 3:20 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Shakespeare schools festival with a South African twist returns this year The 11th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival kicks off at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town next week. 17 April 2021 10:43 AM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
By-elections: KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga take to the polls on Wednesday

19 April 2021 6:17 AM

Guest:  Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)



There will be 15 by-elections in seven of the nine provinces on Wednesday, 21 April.  It has been more than 140 days since the previous round of by-elections in South Africa and this will be the latest round of by-elections. There will be six by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.


J&J vaccine: How blood clotting and inflammation could implicate Covid-19 disease severity.

19 April 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Prof Resa Pretorius | Head of the Department of Physiological Sciences  at Stellenbosch University



The Sisonke vaccine trail study was halted after a rare blood clot was found in six women in the US after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The women, between the ages of 18 and 48, had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) blood clot, which is when there's a blood blockage in the brain channels. Professor Resa Pretorius, head of the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University, has conducted a study on how blood clotting and inflammation could implicate Covid-19 disease severity.

Property: 46% increase in secondary property purchases were made in 2020

19 April 2021 5:10 AM

Guest: Kgomotso  Sebakwane | Head of Analytics and Valuations at FNB Private Bank Lending

FNB has revealed that they’ve seen a 46%  increase in the total number of buyers who purchased their secondary properties in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. A considerable amount of the property purchases were made in lower priced rental properties, with 20.6% of the purchases made for properties priced at less than R500 000 and 24% for properties priced between R500k and R1 million

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Safety on the Mountain when caught in a Fire

19 April 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

SASSA explains payment delays for March/April COVID-19 grant

16 April 2021 6:19 AM

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa

Recipients for the COVID-19 Social Relief Grants can expect a delay in the payments for the months of March and April 2021 due to the transition in government financial years. As SASSA communications explains the end of March is the end of the financial year for government and various administrative tasks are required before any payments which relate to the previous financial year can be made.  SASSA is currently busy with these end of financial year tasks which has delayed payment.

Mbilwi Secondary School, DBE talks about what training schools have in place to tackle school bullying head on.

16 April 2021 5:26 AM

The death of Grade 10 Limpopo pupil Lufuno Mavhunga after she was bullied by peers has brought the issue of bullying at schools to the forefront of the Department of Basic Education’s eyes. Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education talks about what training is in place for heads of schools and teaching bodies around issues of school bullying.  

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: A lunch time workout that is a favourite amongst Hollywood celebrities

16 April 2021 5:09 AM

Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, tried a new fitness workout that is the equivalent of doing 20 000 sit-ups, or squats. It's a favorite amongst celebs such as Carmen Electra, Drew Barrymore, and Jenny McCarthy, and you can get in on it too! Tune in to find out more.

Tedx Mdantsane, hopes to help share ideas in their community

15 April 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Vuyolwethu Sabani

Powerful short-form ted talks have taken the world by storm but there are still some communities that have yet to experience for themselves. This has inspired Water Sisulu PR management graduate, Vuyolwethu Sabani to make history for Mdantasane. Dedicated to bringing positive change to her community, she is the founding lead organiser for the very first Tedx Mdantsane due to take place on September 25th 2021.

Names of ANC members due to step aside to be finalised today

15 April 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

The ANC is expecting provincial secretaries to submit the names of part members "who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes and those who are alleged, reported or implicated in corrupt practices" by Thursday. It comes with the expectation that implicated members will step aside by the end of April or face possible suspension.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Need stress relief, 16 APRIL is International Stress Awareness Day

15 April 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've been looking for the most beneficial way to naturally reduce stress, then our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has the best answers. Tune in to hear all about Stress Awareness, and the ways you can reduce it now!

