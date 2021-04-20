Travel and Tourism: 400 hectares of wild land destroyed but may there be a small benefit to biodiversity of Table Mountain Park?

Guest: Reynold Thakhuli | Acting Head of Communications at SANParks
Guest: Felicity Coughlan | Director at Independent Institute Of Education
For schools that can accommodate social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols there maybe a false sense, that except for the inconveniences of screening, masks and sanitation, education is returning to normal. According to Dr Felicity Coughlan, director of the Independent Institute of Education nothing could be further from the truth. The learning conditions all children currently face are not optimal for the confidence and calm needed to learn effectively.
Guest: Prof Nico Steytler | SARChl in Multilevel government, law and development at the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC
During a parliamentary Q&A session Minster in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that out of 2,747 senior municipal officials, only 1 500 met minimum competency levels. Only 128 of the country's 248 chief financial officers achieved minimum competency levels. And only 53% of all municipal senior managers met minimum competency levels. Prof Nico Steytler, SARChI Chair in Multilevel Government, Law and Policy at the Dullah Omar Institute discusses what this means for delivery of services on a local government level.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Did you know that, as a runner, what you do outside of running is equally as important to becoming stronger and more resilient in the future, as the actual activity? Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses rest days for runners, and what to get up to. Tune in now!
Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
There will be 15 by-elections in seven of the nine provinces on Wednesday, 21 April. It has been more than 140 days since the previous round of by-elections in South Africa and this will be the latest round of by-elections. There will be six by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.
Guest: Prof Resa Pretorius | Head of the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University
The Sisonke vaccine trail study was halted after a rare blood clot was found in six women in the US after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The women, between the ages of 18 and 48, had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) blood clot, which is when there's a blood blockage in the brain channels. Professor Resa Pretorius, head of the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University, has conducted a study on how blood clotting and inflammation could implicate Covid-19 disease severity.
Guest: Kgomotso Sebakwane | Head of Analytics and Valuations at FNB Private Bank Lending
FNB has revealed that they’ve seen a 46% increase in the total number of buyers who purchased their secondary properties in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. A considerable amount of the property purchases were made in lower priced rental properties, with 20.6% of the purchases made for properties priced at less than R500 000 and 24% for properties priced between R500k and R1 million
Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa
Recipients for the COVID-19 Social Relief Grants can expect a delay in the payments for the months of March and April 2021 due to the transition in government financial years. As SASSA communications explains the end of March is the end of the financial year for government and various administrative tasks are required before any payments which relate to the previous financial year can be made. SASSA is currently busy with these end of financial year tasks which has delayed payment.
The death of Grade 10 Limpopo pupil Lufuno Mavhunga after she was bullied by peers has brought the issue of bullying at schools to the forefront of the Department of Basic Education's eyes. Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education talks about what training is in place for heads of schools and teaching bodies around issues of school bullying.