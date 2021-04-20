School’s rotation attendance system is not working out, says expert

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa



Recipients for the COVID-19 Social Relief Grants can expect a delay in the payments for the months of March and April 2021 due to the transition in government financial years. As SASSA communications explains the end of March is the end of the financial year for government and various administrative tasks are required before any payments which relate to the previous financial year can be made. SASSA is currently busy with these end of financial year tasks which has delayed payment.

