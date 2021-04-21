Is a 20-year long contract for floating powerships really necessary?

Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is defending using a 20-year power purchase agreements offered to companies to ease the country's electricity supply constraints. Hilton Trollip, research fellow in the Global Risk Governance Programme at UCT argues that powerships in particular could provide good value if leased for three years, in which time SA could construct permanent onshore gas turbines
Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has greenlit the R4 billion River Club mixed-use development, which will be the new home of retail giant Amazon in Africa. Almost 60,000 sqm will be used as office space, with Amazon as the anchor tenant. Mixed-use space for retailers, a 200-room hotel, gym, restaurants, and conference facilities will also form part of the development. It is envisaged that 5,239 jobs will be created in the construction phase alone. The project will also create up to 19,000 indirect and induced jobs, it said.
Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author
Public transport is pretty unreliable. With that many South Africans choose to purchase their own vehicle. Rather than opting for an affordable option, many choose to take on vehicle finance to afford the purchase. Instead of investing in an asset that depreciates consumers are increasingly weighing their options and with the pandemic there has been a marked increased interest in home loans instead of vehicle finance. But how do you choose what's best for you?
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Unplug from your devices, and experience fitness workouts sure to refresh your body and mind. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is talking screen-free workouts now, so tune in!
Guest: Felicity Coughlan | Director at Independent Institute Of Education
For schools that can accommodate social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols there maybe a false sense, that except for the inconveniences of screening, masks and sanitation, education is returning to normal. According to Dr Felicity Coughlan, director of the Independent Institute of Education nothing could be further from the truth. The learning conditions all children currently face are not optimal for the confidence and calm needed to learn effectively.
Guest: Prof Nico Steytler | SARChl in Multilevel government, law and development at the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC
During a parliamentary Q&A session Minster in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that out of 2,747 senior municipal officials, only 1 500 met minimum competency levels. Only 128 of the country's 248 chief financial officers achieved minimum competency levels. And only 53% of all municipal senior managers met minimum competency levels. Prof Nico Steytler, SARChI Chair in Multilevel Government, Law and Policy at the Dullah Omar Institute discusses what this means for delivery of services on a local government level.
Guest: Reynold Thakhuli | Acting Head of Communications at SANParksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Did you know that, as a runner, what you do outside of running is equally as important to becoming stronger and more resilient in the future, as the actual activity? Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses rest days for runners, and what to get up to. Tune in now!
Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
There will be 15 by-elections in seven of the nine provinces on Wednesday, 21 April. It has been more than 140 days since the previous round of by-elections in South Africa and this will be the latest round of by-elections. There will be six by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.
Guest: Prof Resa Pretorius | Head of the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University
The Sisonke vaccine trail study was halted after a rare blood clot was found in six women in the US after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The women, between the ages of 18 and 48, had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) blood clot, which is when there's a blood blockage in the brain channels. Professor Resa Pretorius, head of the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University, has conducted a study on how blood clotting and inflammation could implicate Covid-19 disease severity.