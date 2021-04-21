Is a 20-year long contract for floating powerships really necessary?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Book Interview: Nadia Owusu's Aftershocks,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nadia Owusu - Author
Today at 15:50
The collapse of the super league
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)
Today at 16:05
What broke South African rail?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Williams - former deputy editor of the Financial Mail.
Today at 16:20
Coco Velten in France - abandoned building that is now a new ecosystem, housing the homeless
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elsa Buet
Today at 16:40
Exploring McCain cookbook creator, a first of its kind in South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leila Saffarian - freelance food stylist, food & lifestyle writer, and content creator"
Today at 16:55
Jim Steinman, 'Bat Out of Hell' Songwriter, Dies at 73
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 17:05
Jacob Zuma’s lawyers withdraw and Western Cape JSC hearings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24 reporter
Today at 17:20
Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:45
Guantánamo Diary: Detained at Guantánamo Bay detention camp without charge for 14 years.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mohamedou Ould Slahi
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UCT rare plant collection destroyed in fire as Plant Conservation Unit gutted Prof Tim Hoffman, Director of the Plant Conservation Unit describes the enormous loss. 21 April 2021 3:36 PM
Report on Rhodes Memorial fire will be concluded in two weeks - SANParks CEO SANParks has appointed an independent forensic investigator to help identify the cause of the fire that broke out at Rhodes Memori... 21 April 2021 2:44 PM
Precious historical 19th century San archive saved in UCT library fire Director at Centre for Curating the Archive Pippa Skotnes talks about the importance of the Bleek and Lloyd Collection. 21 April 2021 1:30 PM
View all Local
Rod Solomons slams JSC for allowing Hlophe to interview judges for WC bench Advocate Rod Solomons says he's deeply concerned by the JSC's decision to allow embattled John Hlophe to participate in the Wester... 21 April 2021 12:53 PM
Robben Island decay: 'You are tampering with the legacy of Nelson Mandela Ex-Political Prisoner Association of South Africa's Mpho Masemola says claims of mismanagement on the island must be probed. 21 April 2021 9:11 AM
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
View all Politics
Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away On 20 April, US crude plummeted to minus $40.32. It is now hovering around $65, with $80 in sight, according to Goldman Sachs. 21 April 2021 3:18 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 21 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Business
Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley. 21 April 2021 9:03 AM
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
View all Africa
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Is a 20-year long contract for floating powerships really necessary?

Is a 20-year long contract for floating powerships really necessary?

21 April 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is defending using a 20-year power purchase agreements offered to companies to ease the country's electricity supply constraints. Hilton Trollip, research fellow in the Global Risk Governance Programme at UCT argues that powerships in particular could provide good value if leased for three years, in which time SA could construct permanent onshore gas turbines


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Amazon to set up South African headquarters in Cape Town

21 April 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has greenlit the R4 billion River Club mixed-use development, which will be the new home of retail giant Amazon in Africa. Almost 60,000 sqm will be used as office space, with Amazon as the anchor tenant. Mixed-use space for retailers, a 200-room hotel, gym, restaurants, and conference facilities will also form part of the development. It is envisaged that 5,239 jobs will be created in the construction phase alone. The project will also create up to 19,000 indirect and induced jobs, it said.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Weighing up a car loan vs a home loan?

21 April 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author

Public transport is pretty unreliable. With that many South Africans choose to purchase their own vehicle. Rather than opting for an affordable option, many choose to take on vehicle finance to afford the purchase. Instead of investing in an asset that depreciates consumers are increasingly weighing their options and with the pandemic there has been a marked increased interest in home loans instead of vehicle finance. But how do you choose what's best for you? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: How to make your workouts screen free

21 April 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Unplug from your devices, and experience fitness workouts sure to refresh your body and mind. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is talking screen-free workouts now, so tune in!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

School’s rotation attendance system is not working out, says expert

20 April 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Felicity Coughlan | Director at Independent Institute Of Education

For schools that can accommodate social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols there maybe a false sense, that except for the inconveniences of screening, masks and sanitation, education is returning to normal. According to Dr Felicity Coughlan, director of the Independent Institute of Education nothing could be further from the truth. The learning conditions all children currently face are not optimal for the confidence and calm needed to learn effectively.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

53% of SA's senior municipal managers meet minimum competency levels

20 April 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Prof Nico Steytler | SARChl in Multilevel government, law and development at the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC


During a parliamentary Q&A session Minster in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that out of 2,747 senior municipal officials, only 1 500 met minimum competency levels. Only 128 of the country's 248 chief financial officers achieved minimum competency levels. And only 53% of all municipal senior managers met minimum competency levels. Prof Nico Steytler, SARChI Chair in Multilevel Government, Law and Policy at the Dullah Omar Institute discusses what this means for delivery of services on a local government level.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel and Tourism: 400 hectares of wild land destroyed but may there be a small benefit to biodiversity of Table Mountain Park?

20 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest:  Reynold Thakhuli | Acting Head of Communications at SANParks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: How often should you take a rest day from running or training.

20 April 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Did you know that, as a runner, what you do outside of running is equally as important to becoming stronger and more resilient in the future, as the actual activity? Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses rest days for runners, and what to get up to. Tune in now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By-elections: KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga take to the polls on Wednesday

19 April 2021 6:17 AM

Guest:  Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)



There will be 15 by-elections in seven of the nine provinces on Wednesday, 21 April.  It has been more than 140 days since the previous round of by-elections in South Africa and this will be the latest round of by-elections. There will be six by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

J&J vaccine: How blood clotting and inflammation could implicate Covid-19 disease severity.

19 April 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Prof Resa Pretorius | Head of the Department of Physiological Sciences  at Stellenbosch University



The Sisonke vaccine trail study was halted after a rare blood clot was found in six women in the US after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The women, between the ages of 18 and 48, had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) blood clot, which is when there's a blood blockage in the brain channels. Professor Resa Pretorius, head of the Department of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University, has conducted a study on how blood clotting and inflammation could implicate Covid-19 disease severity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Derek Chauvin guilty of George Floyd's murder

Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride

Business Lifestyle

Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'

Business

Kieno Kammies hangs up radio headphones at CapeTalk

EWN Highlights

2 suspects killed in M1 North shooting

21 April 2021 3:21 PM

NW ANC's interim provincial committee suspends Supra Mahumapelo

21 April 2021 2:45 PM

Queen Elizabeth II thanks public after husband's death as she turns 95

21 April 2021 2:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA