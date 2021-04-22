IEC explains what happens next following the announcement of the local government election date

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
looking ahead to local government elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Michael Oti
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Oti
Today at 10:33
Standard Bank’s support of victims of recent fires in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kirsten Greenop
Today at 10:45
Helen Zille
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Zille
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show. 21 April 2021 7:32 PM
Local campaign raising funds to fix iconic clock tower in Bellville Bellville’s Civic Centre clock hasn’t worked in decades. The #StartTheClock crowd-funding campaign is raising money to refurbish t... 21 April 2021 4:23 PM
UCT Plant Conservation Unit gutted in fire but 350,000 unique specimens survived Prof Tim Hoffman, Director of the Plant Conservation Unit describes the enormous loss. 21 April 2021 3:36 PM
View all Local
Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC explains. 22 April 2021 7:44 AM
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
Zuma dropped by his lawyers less than a month before corruption trial begins Mabuza Attorneys will no longer be representing former president Jacob Zuma when his corruption trial starts in mid-May. 21 April 2021 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation. 21 April 2021 6:56 PM
Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away On 20 April, US crude plummeted to minus $40.32. It is now hovering around $65, with $80 in sight, according to Goldman Sachs. 21 April 2021 3:18 PM
Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 21 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Business
Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley. 21 April 2021 9:03 AM
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
View all Africa
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
IEC explains what happens next following the announcement of the local government election date

IEC explains what happens next following the announcement of the local government election date

22 April 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Political parties went head-to-head in 15 by-elections across the country on Wednesday. Elections were held in the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West and the Northern Cape. Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC. joins Early Breakfast again to talk about yesterday's proceedings. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Cape Town and Charlotte Maxeke fire reveal the appalling state of SA's fire services

22 April 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Stephen Faulkner, Acting general secretary of Democratic Municipal Allied Workers union of SA

Cape Town and Charlotte Maxeke fire, these two headline-grabbing fires hide a shocking truth. A truth that firefighters and their unions have been trying to get into the public arena for years: that the fire services in almost every part of the country are in a deep crisis, and no more so than in our large urban areas. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Health: Why over 60s should be getting the flu vaccine before the covid jab

22 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee | Chairperson  at South African Medical Association


Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses like flu this fall and winter is more important than ever. Flu vaccination is especially important for adults 65 years and older, who account for most hospitalizations and deaths from flu and from Covid-19. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson at the South African Medical Association, talks about why over 60s year olds need to get the flu vaccine before the covid vaccine. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TikToks centre of gravity challenge

22 April 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

A fun game to test out balance, has brought Professors, astronauts, and even TikTok contributors together. Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, finds out what the "Center of Gravity" TikTok challenge is all about, and the safe way you can quickly try it at home.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Amazon to set up South African headquarters in Cape Town

21 April 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has greenlit the R4 billion River Club mixed-use development, which will be the new home of retail giant Amazon in Africa. Almost 60,000 sqm will be used as office space, with Amazon as the anchor tenant. Mixed-use space for retailers, a 200-room hotel, gym, restaurants, and conference facilities will also form part of the development. It is envisaged that 5,239 jobs will be created in the construction phase alone. The project will also create up to 19,000 indirect and induced jobs, it said.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Is a 20-year long contract for floating powerships really necessary?

21 April 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is defending using a 20-year power purchase agreements offered to companies to ease the country's electricity supply constraints. Hilton Trollip, research fellow in the Global Risk Governance Programme at UCT argues that powerships in particular could provide good value if leased for three years, in which time SA could construct permanent onshore gas turbines

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Finance: Weighing up a car loan vs a home loan?

21 April 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author

Public transport is pretty unreliable. With that many South Africans choose to purchase their own vehicle. Rather than opting for an affordable option, many choose to take on vehicle finance to afford the purchase. Instead of investing in an asset that depreciates consumers are increasingly weighing their options and with the pandemic there has been a marked increased interest in home loans instead of vehicle finance. But how do you choose what's best for you? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: How to make your workouts screen free

21 April 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Unplug from your devices, and experience fitness workouts sure to refresh your body and mind. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is talking screen-free workouts now, so tune in!

LISTEN TO PODCAST

School’s rotation attendance system is not working out, says expert

20 April 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Felicity Coughlan | Director at Independent Institute Of Education

For schools that can accommodate social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols there maybe a false sense, that except for the inconveniences of screening, masks and sanitation, education is returning to normal. According to Dr Felicity Coughlan, director of the Independent Institute of Education nothing could be further from the truth. The learning conditions all children currently face are not optimal for the confidence and calm needed to learn effectively.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

53% of SA's senior municipal managers meet minimum competency levels

20 April 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Prof Nico Steytler | SARChl in Multilevel government, law and development at the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC


During a parliamentary Q&A session Minster in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that out of 2,747 senior municipal officials, only 1 500 met minimum competency levels. Only 128 of the country's 248 chief financial officers achieved minimum competency levels. And only 53% of all municipal senior managers met minimum competency levels. Prof Nico Steytler, SARChI Chair in Multilevel Government, Law and Policy at the Dullah Omar Institute discusses what this means for delivery of services on a local government level.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Trending

Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next

Politics

Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride

Business Lifestyle

Kieno Kammies hangs up radio headphones at CapeTalk

EWN Highlights

CT housing activists reject R4bn River Club development

22 April 2021 8:32 AM

Ngoye should answer for Swifambo contract, Montana tells Zondo Inquiry

22 April 2021 8:28 AM

NICD assures SA it is monitoring COVID-19 surge in NC, NW, FS

22 April 2021 7:18 AM

