Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tips for keeping your sneakers clean!

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien
The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that the new Bafana Banfana coach will be announced on Saturday, 24th April. The national teams's previous coach, Molefi Nstseki was sacked last month after he failed to guide the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon. SAFA received up to 200 CVs for which only five candidate made the final cut.
Civil rights organisations marched to the Social Development Department and Sassa offices in Pretoria on Thursday morning demanding the extension of the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant. They want the R350 grant to be extended until a legislative and policy framework with a secure budget is in place for the implementation of a basic income grant.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephen Faulkner, Acting general secretary of Democratic Municipal Allied Workers union of SA
Cape Town and Charlotte Maxeke fire, these two headline-grabbing fires hide a shocking truth. A truth that firefighters and their unions have been trying to get into the public arena for years: that the fire services in almost every part of the country are in a deep crisis, and no more so than in our large urban areas.
Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Political parties went head-to-head in 15 by-elections across the country on Wednesday. Elections were held in the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West and the Northern Cape. Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC. joins Early Breakfast again to talk about yesterday's proceedings.
Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee | Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses like flu this fall and winter is more important than ever. Flu vaccination is especially important for adults 65 years and older, who account for most hospitalizations and deaths from flu and from Covid-19. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson at the South African Medical Association, talks about why over 60s year olds need to get the flu vaccine before the covid vaccine.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
A fun game to test out balance, has brought Professors, astronauts, and even TikTok contributors together. Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, finds out what the "Center of Gravity" TikTok challenge is all about, and the safe way you can quickly try it at home.
Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has greenlit the R4 billion River Club mixed-use development, which will be the new home of retail giant Amazon in Africa. Almost 60,000 sqm will be used as office space, with Amazon as the anchor tenant. Mixed-use space for retailers, a 200-room hotel, gym, restaurants, and conference facilities will also form part of the development. It is envisaged that 5,239 jobs will be created in the construction phase alone. The project will also create up to 19,000 indirect and induced jobs, it said.
Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is defending using a 20-year power purchase agreements offered to companies to ease the country's electricity supply constraints. Hilton Trollip, research fellow in the Global Risk Governance Programme at UCT argues that powerships in particular could provide good value if leased for three years, in which time SA could construct permanent onshore gas turbines
Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author
Public transport is pretty unreliable. With that many South Africans choose to purchase their own vehicle. Rather than opting for an affordable option, many choose to take on vehicle finance to afford the purchase. Instead of investing in an asset that depreciates consumers are increasingly weighing their options and with the pandemic there has been a marked increased interest in home loans instead of vehicle finance. But how do you choose what's best for you?