Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Daydreaming might be one of the best things you can do with your free time

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tip Tuesday: Treat Windburn on Face
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
125
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on Arrival: A new form of health tourism
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Unathi Henama - Lecturer - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
Guests
Unathi Henama - Lecturer - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
125
Today at 05:10
Supra Mahumapelo calls on ANC to suspend ‘step-aside’ resolution
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu - Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Guests
Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu - Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Clearing alien vegetation is good for the planet and the economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jules Newton - Director for Avocado Vision's Green Business Value Business Chain
Guests
Jules Newton - Director for Avocado Vision's Green Business Value Business Chain
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Tattleware
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phetheni Nkuna - Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Guests
Phetheni Nkuna - Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Wage wars: PSA v govt.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - PSA spokesperson (and Cosatu negotiator)
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - PSA spokesperson (and Cosatu negotiator)
125
Today at 07:20
How Jobs Connect aims to lower unemployment, boost skills
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
UK clamps down on Gupta family and global corruption
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lord Peter Hain
Guests
Lord Peter Hain
125
Today at 08:21
What now for City's refugees?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kate Pond
Guests
Kate Pond
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Bystanders and schools should held be accountable for bullying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Richard Nicol
Guests
Dr Richard Nicol
125
Today at 10:08
Response to complaint about unfair provincial government tender adjudication process
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Guests
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 10:33
Revix 'crypto question of the week'
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Sanders
Guests
Sean Sanders
125
Today at 11:05
How we can help the Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
125
Today at 11:32
Xolly Mncwango
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
xolly mncwango
Guests
xolly mncwango
125
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
125
Today at 12:40
Waar's die Pa's?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julian Jansen
Guests
Julian Jansen
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 15:20
Johannesburg boy to become youngest to give a TEDx Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Collen Mashawana
Guests
Collen Mashawana
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up