Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on arrival - a new form of health tourism

Today at 17:20
New feature on iPhone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:45
Exhibition: Red in the Rainbow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynn Carneson McGregor
Latest Local
Pregnant and breastfeeding women to be excluded from Sisonke J&J trial - for now Medicines regulator Sahpra says pregnant and lactating women should be excluded from the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke implementation... 27 April 2021 12:06 PM
Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts talks to John Maytham about why they believe such a road will degrade the wetlands. 27 April 2021 11:36 AM
'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy' Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it. 27 April 2021 10:50 AM
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie' Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook. 26 April 2021 10:50 AM
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses' CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities. 26 April 2021 10:15 AM
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs' Columnist and tourism lecturer Dr. Unathi Henama says South Africa has missed out on an opportunity to become a vaccine tourism de... 27 April 2021 9:04 AM
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
Is immunotherapy the answer to beating cancer? Oncologist explains Onclogist Dr Greg Hart from the Cancer Care Group explains what immnonotherapy means and howit can work. 27 April 2021 2:39 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of "Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history". 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi's hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It's just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it's still where the money's at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa's Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on arrival - a new form of health tourism

27 April 2021 5:03 AM

Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on arrival - a new form of health tourism

27 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Unathi Henama | Lecturer  - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology


Several countries that are finalizing the whole population vaccination programmes have jumped on the vaccine tourism bandwagon, offering vaccines to tourists. Vaccine tourism is a new form of health tourism. Health tourism is a big business and the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is huge globally, it was only a matter of time that vaccine tourism emerged around the pandemic.


Supra Mahumapelo calls on ANC to suspend 'step-aside' resolution

27 April 2021 5:21 AM

27 April 2021 5:21 AM

Guest:  Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu | Professor of Political Studies  at University of the Western Cape (UWC)



Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has called for part of the ANC's step-aside resolution to be suspended, as it is not in line with the law. Mahumapelo was addressing member in Delareyville in the North West after his party membership was suspended, pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, which he has vowed to defy.  

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tip Tuesday: Treat Windburn on Face

27 April 2021 4:48 AM

27 April 2021 4:48 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If your skin faces windburn after a dose of fresh air outdoors, tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about how to heal your face and skin from windburn.

Oscars 2021

26 April 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk



The 93rd Academy Awards have finally arrived – two months later than anticipated. The nominations themselves, though filled with excellent and interesting films, will always have a "year of the asterisk" feeling: with so many blockbuster and awards-bait films put off until cinemas can properly reopen, there's a sneaking sensation that the line-up is not all it could have been. 

Changes to COVID-19 regulations for schools

26 April 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted updated lockdown regulations for South African schools, further relaxing the rules around sports and extra-mural activities. Physical education classes and extracurricular activities will also be allowed to resume. Pupils will be able to partake in inter-school, district, provincial and national sports tournaments. 

Property: Can body corporates and homeowners' associations borrow money?

26 April 2021 5:03 AM

26 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Zerlinda van der Merwe | Director at TVDM Consultants

Good financial and cashflow management is crucial for well-run and efficiently operated community housing schemes, including sectional title schemes and home owners' associations (HOAs). However, there will always be scenarios where community housing schemes would need to borrow money. Can body corporates and homeowners' associations actually borrow money? Yes, they can!

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Daydreaming might be one of the best things you can do with your free time

26 April 2021 4:55 AM

26 April 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



If you didn't know that daydreaming has its perks, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about restoring your sense of well-being, with some mental vacations.

SAFA to announce new Bafana Bafana coach

23 April 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that the new Bafana Banfana coach will be announced on Saturday, 24th April. The national teams's previous coach, Molefi Nstseki was sacked last month after he failed to guide the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon. SAFA received up to 200 CVs for which only five candidate made the final cut. 

Black Sash is calling for the extension of the Covid-19 grant

23 April 2021 5:21 AM

23 April 2021 5:21 AM

Civil rights organisations marched to the Social Development Department and Sassa offices in Pretoria on Thursday morning demanding the extension of the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant. They want the R350 grant to be extended until a legislative and policy framework with a secure budget is in place for the implementation of a basic income grant. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tips for keeping your sneakers clean!

23 April 2021 5:15 AM

23 April 2021 5:15 AM

TIPS FOR KEEPING YOUR SNEAKERS CLEAN - For those struggling with sneaker st

City-owned cemeteries plagued by vandalism and illegal occupation - Badroodien

Local

'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs'

Business Lifestyle

'SANParks has allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years'

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane: I’ll abide by court order halting Tourism Equity Fund

27 April 2021 5:06 PM

Freedom Day: Ramaphosa shines the spotlight on attacks on LGBTQ+ community

27 April 2021 3:14 PM

Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale

27 April 2021 2:48 PM

