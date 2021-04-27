Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on arrival - a new form of health tourism

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk







The 93rd Academy Awards have finally arrived – two months later than anticipated. The nominations themselves, though filled with excellent and interesting films, will always have a “year of the asterisk” feeling: with so many blockbuster and awards-bait films put off until cinemas can properly reopen, there’s a sneaking sensation that the line-up is not all it could have been.

arrow_forward