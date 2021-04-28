Ramaphosa to appear before state capture commission

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
Today at 17:45
Reform of the state
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke rollout has resumed in the Western and office-based health care workers are now being vaccinated. 28 April 2021 4:26 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
Western Cape officials to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine outreach ahead of Phase 2 The Western Cape Health Department says it's working on implementing outreach and door-to-door campaigns for seniors to get vaccin... 28 April 2021 1:14 PM
View all Local
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the governing party. 28 April 2021 10:39 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
View all Politics
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May "You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 28 April 2021 3:18 PM
Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h The French carmaker becomes the second one to electronically limit the top speed of all its models. 28 April 2021 2:43 PM
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
View all Business
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs". 28 April 2021 9:54 AM
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Ramaphosa to appear before state capture commission

Ramaphosa to appear before state capture commission

28 April 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to appear before the state capture commission to give evidence from Wednesday to Thursday. Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo announced in March that Ramaphosa, who served as Zuma’s deputy from 2014 to 2018, will have to testify as president of the country and former deputy president.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Voting out councillors who steal money & don't deliver services

28 April 2021 6:28 AM

Guest: Dr Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council

President Ramaphosa has called on South African to use their voting right to vote out public representatives who abuse their office and resources meant for communities. With the local government elections months away, he used the opportunity to address service delivery challenges and corruption in local government. In the absence of service delivery can casting our vote shift the needle on mass movement and protest action?  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Ponzi schemes and investment scams, know what to look out for?

28 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Caretha  Loubscher  | Manager Consumer Education Department at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)



Ponzi schemes and investment scams defraud many unsuspecting South Africans of their hard-earned money, with the promise of fast financial returns every year. It is critical that South Africans are able to tell the difference between a good investment and a scam. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Keeping kids offline and on track for a healthy lifee

28 April 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

It’s “Every Kid Healthy Week” shining a spotlight on the great actions families are taking to improve the health and wellness of their kids  If you're wanting to do something fun and healthy with your kids, but are in need of creative ideas, our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is ready to help you with a ton of brilliant ideas for healthy activities for kids. Tune in to hear her discuss keeping kids offline, and on track for a fit and healthy life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Supra Mahumapelo calls on ANC to suspend ‘step-aside’ resolution

27 April 2021 5:21 AM

Guest:  Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu | Professor of Political Studies  at University of the Western Cape (UWC)



Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has called for part of the ANC's step-aside resolution to be suspended, as it is not in line with the law. Mahumapelo was addressing member in Delareyville in the North West after his party membership was suspended, pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, which he has vowed to defy.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Vaccine on arrival - a new form of health tourism

27 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Unathi Henama | Lecturer  - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology


Several countries that are finalizing the whole population vaccination programmes have jumped on the vaccine tourism bandwagon, offering vaccines to tourists. Vaccine tourism is a new form of health tourism. Health tourism is a big business and the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is huge globally, it was only a matter of time that vaccine tourism emerged around the pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tip Tuesday: Treat Windburn on Face

27 April 2021 4:48 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If your skin faces windburn after a dose of fresh air outdoors, tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about how to heal your face and skin from windburn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oscars 2021

26 April 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk



The 93rd Academy Awards have finally arrived – two months later than anticipated. The nominations themselves, though filled with excellent and interesting films, will always have a “year of the asterisk” feeling: with so many blockbuster and awards-bait films put off until cinemas can properly reopen, there’s a sneaking sensation that the line-up is not all it could have been. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changes to COVID-19 regulations for schools

26 April 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted updated lockdown regulations for South African schools, further relaxing the rules around sports and extra-mural activities. Physical education classes and extracurricular activities will also be allowed to resume. Pupils will be able to partake in inter-school, district, provincial and national sports tournaments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Can body corporates and homeowners' associations borrow money?

26 April 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Zerlinda van der Merwe | Director at TVDM Consultants

Good financial and cashflow management is crucial for well-run and efficiently operated community housing schemes, including sectional title schemes and home owners' associations (HOAs). However, there will always be scenarios where community housing schemes would need to borrow money. Can body corporates and homeowners' associations actually borrow money? Yes, they can!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa

Business Lifestyle

Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May

Business

Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h

Business

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture inquiry

28 April 2021 5:04 PM

DA's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

28 April 2021 5:02 PM

Mango apologises to customers over flight interruptions

28 April 2021 2:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA