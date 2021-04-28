Voting out councillors who steal money & don't deliver services

Guest: Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council
President Ramaphosa has called on South African to use their voting right to vote out public representatives who abuse their office and resources meant for communities. With the local government elections months away, he used the opportunity to address service delivery challenges and corruption in local government. In the absence of service delivery can casting our vote shift the needle on mass movement and protest action?
Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to appear before the state capture commission to give evidence from Wednesday to Thursday. Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo announced in March that Ramaphosa, who served as Zuma’s deputy from 2014 to 2018, will have to testify as president of the country and former deputy president.
Guest: Caretha Loubscher | Manager Consumer Education Department at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Ponzi schemes and investment scams defraud many unsuspecting South Africans of their hard-earned money, with the promise of fast financial returns every year. It is critical that South Africans are able to tell the difference between a good investment and a scam.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
It’s “Every Kid Healthy Week” shining a spotlight on the great actions families are taking to improve the health and wellness of their kids If you're wanting to do something fun and healthy with your kids, but are in need of creative ideas, our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is ready to help you with a ton of brilliant ideas for healthy activities for kids. Tune in to hear her discuss keeping kids offline, and on track for a fit and healthy life.
Guest: Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu | Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has called for part of the ANC's step-aside resolution to be suspended, as it is not in line with the law. Mahumapelo was addressing member in Delareyville in the North West after his party membership was suspended, pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, which he has vowed to defy.
Guest: Unathi Henama | Lecturer - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
Several countries that are finalizing the whole population vaccination programmes have jumped on the vaccine tourism bandwagon, offering vaccines to tourists. Vaccine tourism is a new form of health tourism. Health tourism is a big business and the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is huge globally, it was only a matter of time that vaccine tourism emerged around the pandemic.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If your skin faces windburn after a dose of fresh air outdoors, tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about how to heal your face and skin from windburn.
Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk
The 93rd Academy Awards have finally arrived – two months later than anticipated. The nominations themselves, though filled with excellent and interesting films, will always have a “year of the asterisk” feeling: with so many blockbuster and awards-bait films put off until cinemas can properly reopen, there’s a sneaking sensation that the line-up is not all it could have been.
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted updated lockdown regulations for South African schools, further relaxing the rules around sports and extra-mural activities. Physical education classes and extracurricular activities will also be allowed to resume. Pupils will be able to partake in inter-school, district, provincial and national sports tournaments.
Guest: Zerlinda van der Merwe | Director at TVDM Consultants
Good financial and cashflow management is crucial for well-run and efficiently operated community housing schemes, including sectional title schemes and home owners' associations (HOAs). However, there will always be scenarios where community housing schemes would need to borrow money. Can body corporates and homeowners' associations actually borrow money? Yes, they can!