Pres. Ramaphosa's second day of testifying at State Capture Commission

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN



President Ramaphosa appeared at the State Capture Commission yesterday- testifying in his capacity as former ANC deputy president and as the party’s current leader. It was the first of four appearances with another scheduled for Thursday and the other two days set for mid-May. Some criticism of the first day testimony is that the President remained vague and broad. EWN reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane speaks about what can be expected in today's testimony.