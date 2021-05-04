Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Top 4 fitness trends for winter

Guest: Prof Alex Welte | Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis



Gauteng’s third wave of coronavirus infections could be more severe than the second surge, according to the worst-case scenarios modelled by a consortium of experts co-ordinated by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). The consortium published its latest modelling, showing SA as a whole is likely to experience a third wave that peaks below the second. However, Gauteng, the Free State and North West could potentially fare worse in the next surge, depending on how individual behaviour and government restrictions affect transmission.

