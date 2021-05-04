Travel & Tourism: Why cutting your corporate travel budget is not a good plan

Guest: Oz Desai | General Manager at Corporate Traveller
We are now seeing a slow and gradual return to the skies for business travellers, it however is unlikely the demand will ever reach pre-COVID levels again. Unfortunately, less travel may not equal a reduction in travel and expenses quite yet. Flexible fares, fewer flights and fewer routes mean a higher price tag – and you don’t want to scrimp on budget accommodation or untested suppliers during a global pandemic. Oz Desai, Flight Centre Travel Group's head of Corporate Traveller brand unpacks why it isn't a good plan to scrimp on your corporate travel budget.
Guest: Ian Rheeder - Chartered Marketer and persuasion scientist
For past two weeks South Africa’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), which had previously been limited to accepting registrations from frontline healthcare workers only, has been opened up to the country’s elderly population. There has been a slow uptick in registration from elderly South Africans, what will it take to have more encouraged or knowledgeable on registering?
Guest: Prof Alex Welte | Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Gauteng’s third wave of coronavirus infections could be more severe than the second surge, according to the worst-case scenarios modelled by a consortium of experts co-ordinated by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). The consortium published its latest modelling, showing SA as a whole is likely to experience a third wave that peaks below the second. However, Gauteng, the Free State and North West could potentially fare worse in the next surge, depending on how individual behaviour and government restrictions affect transmission.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Should you be keen to keep up with winter fitness trends, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the Top 4 fitness trends for winter.
Guest: Nick Said | Independent Football AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Peter Malebye | Managing Executive for IoT at Vodacom Business
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digitally integrated buildings, as organisations have had to implement strategies to adjust to new ways of working to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, mitigate security risks and implement health and safety measures
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you need more than one tip to turn up your workout motivation, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has 4 great workout motivation tips to get you off the couch. Tune in to get pumped!
Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist at Rapport
The Rainbow Cup SA kicks off this weekend. Siya Kolisi will be on the openside flank for the Sharks when they tackle the Springbok captain’s former team, the Stormers, at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 2pm in the opening fixture of the cup.
Guest: Michael Shingange - First deputy-president
SA is headed towards a national strike after negotiations deadlocked between public sector unions, including Cosatu, and the government. The trade union federation has vowed to embark on strike action if the government fails to meet public servants' demands. The talks stalled after government proposed to increase salaries on condition that workers forfeit some of their current benefits. All public sector unions have rejected the offer. Cosatu plans to embark on a nationwide public sector strike on Workers’ Day
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
There is significant research to support the idea that flowers contribute to a person’s overall happiness, and this fitness Friday our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the ways in which flowers improve mental wellbeing. Tune in!