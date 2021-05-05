Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - World Asthma Day

Guest: Doret Jooste | CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB



The accepted best practice in becoming financially resilient is having emergency savings available that is equal to at least three months’ worth of income or take-home pay. However according to research done by FNB very few of their middle-income customers who earn between R15 000 and R42 000 per month have enough, or any, emergency savings that would see them through a loss of income. Doret Jooste, CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB speaks on how to build financial resilience through an emergency fund.

