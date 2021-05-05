Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - World Asthma Day

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Third Wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Ramaphosa's Ankole Longhorns
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Denene Erasmus
Today at 10:08
Cape Town's food scene
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Munir Haywood
Pamela Mconie
Today at 10:33
70 Years of Drum Magazine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thulani Gqirana
Today at 10:45
70 Years of Drum Magazine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Cape Family Research Forum
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daiyaan Petersen
Today at 15:40
Book: Do Not Disturb
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michela Wrong
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Hospices help you make the most of the life you have left' Reach out to hospices earlier, not at the very end when all hope is lost, says Hospice Palliative Care Association's Leigh Meinert 5 May 2021 7:27 AM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Local
Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win' Eyewitness News Political Journalist Tshidi Madia says there are reports that ANC NWC has proposed suspension letters be issued. 4 May 2021 1:04 PM
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha 4 May 2021 8:06 AM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
View all Business
Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in th... 4 May 2021 5:20 PM
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - World Asthma Day

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - World Asthma Day

5 May 2021 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've got a case of asthma but want to workout comfortably and safely, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen exploring how exercise affects asthma, along with ideal activities for people with the condition.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Listener's request: NSFAS on student funding

5 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Kagiso Mamabolo | Spokesperson at National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Kagisho Mamabolo talks us through study programmes that are no longer funded by DHET through NSFAS and gives an update on the progression of funding for this tertiary schooling year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Road to Local Government elections: Billions of taxpayers’ monies unaccounted for by govt departments

5 May 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Mashupye Maserumule | Professor of Public Affairs at Tshwane University

The office of the Auditor-General has revealed that about R6.9-billion of taxpayers’ money is unaccounted for by various government departments and other entities of the state over the past two years. Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on Tuesday, senior officials of the Auditor General’s office referred to a period of “material irregularities” in the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Building financial resilience - very few South Africans have an emergency fund.

5 May 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Doret  Jooste |  CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB

The accepted best practice in becoming financially resilient is having emergency savings available that is equal to at least three months’ worth of income or take-home pay. However according to research done by FNB very few of their middle-income customers who earn between R15 000 and R42 000 per month have enough, or any, emergency savings that would see them through a loss of income. Doret Jooste, CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB speaks on how to build financial resilience through an emergency fund.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How best to encourage more elderly South Africans to register on for the covid-19 vaccine?

4 May 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Ian Rheeder - Chartered Marketer and persuasion scientist

For past two weeks South Africa’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), which had previously been limited to accepting registrations from frontline healthcare workers only, has been opened up to the country’s elderly population. There has been a slow uptick in registration from elderly South Africans, what will it take to have more encouraged or knowledgeable on registering? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng could be hit harder in third wave

4 May 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Prof Alex  Welte  | Research Professor  at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis

Gauteng’s third wave of coronavirus infections could be more severe than the second surge, according to the worst-case scenarios modelled by a consortium of experts co-ordinated by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). The consortium published its latest modelling, showing SA as a whole is likely to experience a third wave that peaks below the second. However, Gauteng, the Free State and North West could potentially fare worse in the next surge, depending on how individual behaviour and government restrictions affect transmission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Why cutting your corporate travel budget is not a good plan

4 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Oz Desai | General Manager  at Corporate Traveller

We are now seeing a slow and gradual return to the skies for business travellers, it however is unlikely the demand will ever reach pre-COVID levels again. Unfortunately, less travel may not equal a reduction in travel and expenses quite yet. Flexible fares, fewer flights and fewer routes mean a higher price tag – and you don’t want to scrimp on budget accommodation or untested suppliers during a global pandemic. Oz Desai, Flight Centre Travel Group's head of Corporate Traveller brand unpacks why it isn't a good plan to scrimp on your corporate travel budget.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Top 4 fitness trends for winter

4 May 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Should you be keen to keep up with winter fitness trends, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the Top 4 fitness trends for winter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Despite rumours, new Bafana Bafana coach has yet to be decided

3 May 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Nick Said | Independent Football Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Covid-19 has heralded a new era of digital buildings

3 May 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Peter Malebye | Managing Executive for IoT  at Vodacom Business

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digitally integrated buildings, as organisations have had to implement strategies to adjust to new ways of working to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, mitigate security risks and implement health and safety measures

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town weather warning: Prepare for localised flooding

Local

Bad*ss driver in heist video was escorting courier van carrying high-value goods

Local

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Widow of slain AGU cop Kinnear: Truth about plot to murder him will be revealed

5 May 2021 7:12 AM

Masuku opts against appealing High Court ruling in SIU matter

5 May 2021 7:07 AM

Limpopo Health MEC praises hospital staff for putting out deadly fire

5 May 2021 6:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA