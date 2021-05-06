Health: There is a dire shortage of dental practitioners in the public sector

Of the more than 6 000 registered dentists in the country, fewer than 2 000 of these practice are in the public service sector, despite the public healthcare system servicing majority of the population. Oral health is critical to overall health, but a dire shortage of oral health practitioners in the public health sector means that many people are not getting the oral healthcare services they need.
Guest: Frank Gazu | Secretary at Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa)
An empasionate call from Thandi highlighted in grave detail the hate crimes committed against the LGBTI community, labelling it a silent genocide - that is not getting enough media attention. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa responds. Is it a genocide? What needs to be done?
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured South Africans that the B.1.617 variant of the covid-19 virus, which is prevalent in India, has not been detected locally. The health department has consulted members of the genomics team, who have intensified their surveillance to ensure the variant could be detected quickly. And has also consultedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Those wondering about workout gloves and whether you can not only pullLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kagiso Mamabolo | Spokesperson at National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Kagisho Mamabolo talks us through study programmes that are no longer funded by DHET through NSFAS and gives an update on the progression of funding for this tertiary schooling year.
Guest: Mashupye Maserumule | Professor of Public Affairs at Tshwane University
The office of the Auditor-General has revealed that about R6.9-billion of taxpayers’ money is unaccounted for by various government departments and other entities of the state over the past two years. Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on Tuesday, senior officials of the Auditor General’s office referred to a period of “material irregularities” in the 2018 and 2019 financial years.
Guest: Doret Jooste | CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB
The accepted best practice in becoming financially resilient is having emergency savings available that is equal to at least three months’ worth of income or take-home pay. However according to research done by FNB very few of their middle-income customers who earn between R15 000 and R42 000 per month have enough, or any, emergency savings that would see them through a loss of income. Doret Jooste, CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB speaks on how to build financial resilience through an emergency fund.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you've got a case of asthma but want to workout comfortably and safely, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen exploring how exercise affects asthma, along with ideal activities for people with the condition.
Guest: Ian Rheeder - Chartered Marketer and persuasion scientist
For past two weeks South Africa’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), which had previously been limited to accepting registrations from frontline healthcare workers only, has been opened up to the country’s elderly population. There has been a slow uptick in registration from elderly South Africans, what will it take to have more encouraged or knowledgeable on registering?
Guest: Prof Alex Welte | Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Gauteng’s third wave of coronavirus infections could be more severe than the second surge, according to the worst-case scenarios modelled by a consortium of experts co-ordinated by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). The consortium published its latest modelling, showing SA as a whole is likely to experience a third wave that peaks below the second. However, Gauteng, the Free State and North West could potentially fare worse in the next surge, depending on how individual behaviour and government restrictions affect transmission.