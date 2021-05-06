Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee raises concerns about variant found in India

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
MUSIC: Watersheds new album ‘Elephant In The Room’MUSIC:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Hinds - Band Member at Watershed
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service). 6 May 2021 2:56 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe "Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended." 6 May 2021 1:33 PM
View all Local
Restorative justice at SOAS after Adam Habib used N-word: 'It's a complete sham' SOAS student leader rejects probe's outcome to reinstate Habib, but Advocate Thuli Madonsela backs his reinstatement completely. 6 May 2021 12:34 PM
Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships' Xolani Sotashe of Sub-council 9 says City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing. 6 May 2021 11:25 AM
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism' Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture". 6 May 2021 9:56 AM
View all Politics
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries “The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation. 6 May 2021 11:05 AM
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism' Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture". 6 May 2021 9:56 AM
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee raises concerns about variant found in India

Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee raises concerns about variant found in India

6 May 2021 5:24 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured South Africans that the B.1.617 variant of the covid-19 virus, which is prevalent in India, has not been detected locally. The health department has consulted members of the genomics team, who have intensified their surveillance to ensure the variant could be detected quickly. And has also consulted


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Listener's Request: Silent Genocide against LGBTI community

6 May 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: Frank Gazu | Secretary  at Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa)

An empasionate call from Thandi highlighted in grave detail the hate crimes committed against the LGBTI community, labelling it a silent genocide - that is not getting enough media attention. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa responds. Is it a genocide? What needs to be done?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: There is a dire shortage of dental practitioners in the public sector

6 May 2021 5:04 AM

Of the more than 6 000 registered dentists in the country, fewer than 2 000 of these practice are in the public service sector, despite the public healthcare system servicing majority of the population. Oral health is critical to overall health, but a dire shortage of oral health practitioners in the public health sector means that many people are not getting the oral healthcare services they need.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test it out Thursday - Should I wear workout gloves

6 May 2021 4:58 AM

Those wondering about workout gloves and whether you can not only pull

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's request: NSFAS on student funding

5 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Kagiso Mamabolo | Spokesperson at National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Kagisho Mamabolo talks us through study programmes that are no longer funded by DHET through NSFAS and gives an update on the progression of funding for this tertiary schooling year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Road to Local Government elections: Billions of taxpayers’ monies unaccounted for by govt departments

5 May 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Mashupye Maserumule | Professor of Public Affairs at Tshwane University

The office of the Auditor-General has revealed that about R6.9-billion of taxpayers’ money is unaccounted for by various government departments and other entities of the state over the past two years. Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on Tuesday, senior officials of the Auditor General’s office referred to a period of “material irregularities” in the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Building financial resilience - very few South Africans have an emergency fund.

5 May 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Doret  Jooste |  CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB

The accepted best practice in becoming financially resilient is having emergency savings available that is equal to at least three months’ worth of income or take-home pay. However according to research done by FNB very few of their middle-income customers who earn between R15 000 and R42 000 per month have enough, or any, emergency savings that would see them through a loss of income. Doret Jooste, CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB speaks on how to build financial resilience through an emergency fund.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - World Asthma Day

5 May 2021 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've got a case of asthma but want to workout comfortably and safely, then tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen exploring how exercise affects asthma, along with ideal activities for people with the condition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How best to encourage more elderly South Africans to register on for the covid-19 vaccine?

4 May 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Ian Rheeder - Chartered Marketer and persuasion scientist

For past two weeks South Africa’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), which had previously been limited to accepting registrations from frontline healthcare workers only, has been opened up to the country’s elderly population. There has been a slow uptick in registration from elderly South Africans, what will it take to have more encouraged or knowledgeable on registering? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng could be hit harder in third wave

4 May 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Prof Alex  Welte  | Research Professor  at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis

Gauteng’s third wave of coronavirus infections could be more severe than the second surge, according to the worst-case scenarios modelled by a consortium of experts co-ordinated by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). The consortium published its latest modelling, showing SA as a whole is likely to experience a third wave that peaks below the second. However, Gauteng, the Free State and North West could potentially fare worse in the next surge, depending on how individual behaviour and government restrictions affect transmission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain

Local Lifestyle

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

Local Business Opinion

Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Most South Africans still have confidence in the ANC, Parliament

6 May 2021 5:23 PM

Masondo: Raising taxes has not paid off in closing spending and revenue gap

6 May 2021 4:51 PM

Nothing untoward about Mogoeng's long leave, says judiciary

6 May 2021 4:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA