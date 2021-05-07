Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Vesperdene Running Club

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
interview - Chris Bertish
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Chris BErtish
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 7 May 2021 3:12 PM
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder denied bail Ntuthuko Shoba is alleged to be behind the murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found hanging from a tree last June in Durban Deep. 7 May 2021 2:01 PM
More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years W Cape Local Govt and Environmental Affairs' James-Brent Styan says the storm aftermath will see rivers flooding low-lying areas. 7 May 2021 1:48 PM
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed' "In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia. 7 May 2021 1:08 PM
Unity and discipline are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe "Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended." 6 May 2021 1:33 PM
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer. 7 May 2021 10:34 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
How SA-born fragrance expert helps Covid long-haulers fix loss of smell Sue Phillips is helping patients to find their sense of smell again using the tools she works with every day, perfumes. 7 May 2021 5:17 PM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
What's on offer at 'First Thursdays' in May 'First Thursdays' is a monthly program encouraging people to remain in the city centre after work and enjoy what's on offer. 6 May 2021 7:01 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Chinese rocket to plunge back to Earth on the weekend – nobody knows where "The Chinese space agency was negligent," says astronomer Dr. Daniel Cunnama. "It can hit anywhere." 7 May 2021 2:15 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Vesperdene Running Club

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Vesperdene Running Club

7 May 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen travelled all the way to Johannesburg to run with a running club that started in Cape Town, but has gained momentum and stretches to Durban and Johannesburg now. Tune in to hear how this running club has changed the face of running, and why you should join them soon.


Nedbank Cup Final: TMM vs Chippa United

7 May 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine

Chippa United take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium for the Nedbank Cup this weekend. Winning the Nedbank Cup will be huge for the Gqeberha based Chippa United. They have not added anything to their trophy cabinet since being promoted to the PSL in 2013. The two clubs are also neighbours on the PSL log slotting in at 14th and 15th. 

President Ramaphosa Q&A session in the National Assembly

7 May 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

President CyrilRamaphosa joined a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly in Parliament to respond to questions for oral reply. Parliament has described question to the president as one of the legislature's ways of holding the executive to account. EWN reporter, Gaye Davis, discusses which pertinent issues were raised members of parliament. 

Listener's Request: Silent Genocide against LGBTI community

6 May 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: Frank Gazu | Secretary  at Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa)

An empasionate call from Thandi highlighted in grave detail the hate crimes committed against the LGBTI community, labelling it a silent genocide - that is not getting enough media attention. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa responds. Is it a genocide? What needs to be done?

Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee raises concerns about variant found in India

6 May 2021 5:24 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured South Africans that the B.1.617 variant of the covid-19 virus, which is prevalent in India, has not been detected locally. The health department has consulted members of the genomics team, who have intensified their surveillance to ensure the variant could be detected quickly. And has also consulted

Health: There is a dire shortage of dental practitioners in the public sector

6 May 2021 5:04 AM

Of the more than 6 000 registered dentists in the country, fewer than 2 000 of these practice are in the public service sector, despite the public healthcare system servicing majority of the population. Oral health is critical to overall health, but a dire shortage of oral health practitioners in the public health sector means that many people are not getting the oral healthcare services they need.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test it out Thursday - Should I wear workout gloves

6 May 2021 4:58 AM

Those wondering about workout gloves and whether you can not only pull

Listener's request: NSFAS on student funding

5 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Kagiso Mamabolo | Spokesperson at National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Kagisho Mamabolo talks us through study programmes that are no longer funded by DHET through NSFAS and gives an update on the progression of funding for this tertiary schooling year. 

Road to Local Government elections: Billions of taxpayers’ monies unaccounted for by govt departments

5 May 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Mashupye Maserumule | Professor of Public Affairs at Tshwane University

The office of the Auditor-General has revealed that about R6.9-billion of taxpayers’ money is unaccounted for by various government departments and other entities of the state over the past two years. Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on Tuesday, senior officials of the Auditor General’s office referred to a period of “material irregularities” in the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

Finance: Building financial resilience - very few South Africans have an emergency fund.

5 May 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Doret  Jooste |  CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB

The accepted best practice in becoming financially resilient is having emergency savings available that is equal to at least three months’ worth of income or take-home pay. However according to research done by FNB very few of their middle-income customers who earn between R15 000 and R42 000 per month have enough, or any, emergency savings that would see them through a loss of income. Doret Jooste, CEO of Retail Money Management at FNB speaks on how to build financial resilience through an emergency fund.

Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk

Entertainment Lifestyle

More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years

Local Politics

How SA-born fragrance expert helps Covid long-haulers fix loss of smell

Lifestyle

State compiling wide-ranging case against alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack

7 May 2021 4:52 PM

Death toll after severe weather in Western Cape rises to 4

7 May 2021 4:02 PM

After senior DA member Solly Msimanga assaulted, ANC in Tshwane demands probe

7 May 2021 3:50 PM

