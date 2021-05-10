Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Motivational Monday - Keep pace: Walking with a partner is great but might slow you down

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Property: Legal Requirements of an AGM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Pearl Scheltema - CEO at Ftzanne Estates
Today at 05:10
Main interview: Unpacking the drama of the ANC NEC meeting
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 05:46
B.1.617.2 variant of covid-19 confirmed in SA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Update on man found making fire on mountain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carlos Mesquita - Board Member at Rehoming Collective
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : PASA explains DebiCheck
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ghita Erling - CEO of the Payments Association of SA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Sassa launches online booking system for disability grant clients
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Abraham Mahlangu - Sassa Western Cape regional manager
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
The ANC NEC mess
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia
Today at 10:15
Space Junk and Insurance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Pieter Kotze - Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Today at 10:33
Seuns sonder pas - consequences of households where the father is absent
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julian Jansen
Jaco van Schalkwyk - Founder at The Character Company
Today at 10:45
Seuns sonder pas - consequences of households where the father is absent
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery. 9 May 2021 2:35 PM
Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre seeks pawsitive outcome for 22 homeless dogs The Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre outside Cape Town was evicted last year, leaving all of all their rescued animals without a home. 9 May 2021 12:08 PM
Masks for Medics relaunches campaign to supply frontline workers with PPE With the third wave looming, Masks for Medics wants to supply non-hospital-based frontline workers with medical-grade PPE. 9 May 2021 10:07 AM
View all Local
Author Kim Heller urges white South Africans to talk honestly about privilege The author of No White Lies says South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. 8 May 2021 10:40 AM
More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years W Cape Local Govt and Environmental Affairs' James-Brent Styan says the storm aftermath will see rivers flooding low-lying areas. 7 May 2021 1:48 PM
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed' "In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia. 7 May 2021 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer. 7 May 2021 10:34 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
Raising a child is challenging, but even more so for a single mother South Africa has one of the highest figures of absent fathers, resulting in many households being headed up by single mothers. 9 May 2021 8:39 AM
Darren Thomas was shot and stabbed in a house robbery but miraculously survived He was a keen sportsman, a kickboxing champ his whole life but one fateful night changed everything and left him paralysed. 8 May 2021 9:53 AM
When aches and pains may benefit from the skills of a chiropractor Chiropractor Dr Marius De Wet talks to Sara-Jayne King about chiropractic healing. 8 May 2021 8:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours. 8 May 2021 7:46 AM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
View all Entertainment
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Chinese rocket to plunge back to Earth on the weekend – nobody knows where "The Chinese space agency was negligent," says astronomer Dr. Daniel Cunnama. "It can hit anywhere." 7 May 2021 2:15 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Motivational Monday - Keep pace: Walking with a partner is great but might slow you down

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Motivational Monday - Keep pace: Walking with a partner is great but might slow you down

10 May 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you always wondered what the perks, or drawback, of walking with your partner would be, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing just that! This week, find out whether a change of pace is necessary for your walks with a special someone.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Property: Legal Requirements of an AGM

10 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Pearl  Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates



A body corporate AGM gives all owners and trustees the opportunity to discuss important issues relating to the operation and effective management of a sectional title scheme. The items that are typically discussed at these meetings are, amongst other things, financials, building insurance, appointing an auditor / accounting officer and trustees. There are however legal requirements and regulations of an AGM to ensure that the meeting is called and convened correctly. Pearl Scheltema is the CEO of Fitzanne Estate. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Cup Final: TMM vs Chippa United

7 May 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine

Chippa United take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium for the Nedbank Cup this weekend. Winning the Nedbank Cup will be huge for the Gqeberha based Chippa United. They have not added anything to their trophy cabinet since being promoted to the PSL in 2013. The two clubs are also neighbours on the PSL log slotting in at 14th and 15th. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa Q&A session in the National Assembly

7 May 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

President CyrilRamaphosa joined a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly in Parliament to respond to questions for oral reply. Parliament has described question to the president as one of the legislature's ways of holding the executive to account. EWN reporter, Gaye Davis, discusses which pertinent issues were raised members of parliament. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Vesperdene Running Club

7 May 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen travelled all the way to Johannesburg to run with a running club that started in Cape Town, but has gained momentum and stretches to Durban and Johannesburg now. Tune in to hear how this running club has changed the face of running, and why you should join them soon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's Request: Silent Genocide against LGBTI community

6 May 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: Frank Gazu | Secretary  at Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa)

An empasionate call from Thandi highlighted in grave detail the hate crimes committed against the LGBTI community, labelling it a silent genocide - that is not getting enough media attention. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa responds. Is it a genocide? What needs to be done?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee raises concerns about variant found in India

6 May 2021 5:24 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured South Africans that the B.1.617 variant of the covid-19 virus, which is prevalent in India, has not been detected locally. The health department has consulted members of the genomics team, who have intensified their surveillance to ensure the variant could be detected quickly. And has also consulted

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: There is a dire shortage of dental practitioners in the public sector

6 May 2021 5:04 AM

Of the more than 6 000 registered dentists in the country, fewer than 2 000 of these practice are in the public service sector, despite the public healthcare system servicing majority of the population. Oral health is critical to overall health, but a dire shortage of oral health practitioners in the public health sector means that many people are not getting the oral healthcare services they need.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test it out Thursday - Should I wear workout gloves

6 May 2021 4:58 AM

Those wondering about workout gloves and whether you can not only pull

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's request: NSFAS on student funding

5 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Kagiso Mamabolo | Spokesperson at National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Kagisho Mamabolo talks us through study programmes that are no longer funded by DHET through NSFAS and gives an update on the progression of funding for this tertiary schooling year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years

Local Politics

Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre seeks pawsitive outcome for 22 homeless dogs

Local

The pros and cons of weight loss surgery

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

India hits 4,000 virus deaths in a day

9 May 2021 6:37 PM

'No doubt' US has undercounted Covid deaths: Fauci

9 May 2021 6:34 PM

Thousand migrants land on Italy's Lampedusa

9 May 2021 5:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA