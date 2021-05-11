Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tuesday Tip - Flexibility: the Right and Wrong Way to Stretch

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Many people don't think stretching is important, especially before exercise, but our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is here to tell you why stretching matters, and what the right stretching techniques are.
Guest: Masixole Zinto | Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Dams in Nelson Mandela Bay have dropped to just over 12-percent. The municipality's current consumption of water stands at 300 million litres/megalitres per day. To prevent taps from running dry, MMC for Infrastructure and Engineering, Masixole Zinto urges residents to decrease consumption and gives an update to mitigate a looming Day Zero.
Guest: Reynold "Rey" Thakuli | Acting head of communications at SANParks
To attract more local travellers to its parks, SANParks has turned to registered stokvels and hiking groups. The Stokvel and Travel club programme will give discounts of up to 20% at selected parks and camps, between certain dates during the course of this 2021-2022. Acting head of communications, Reynold Thakhuli, discusses this programme and gives up update on the rehabilitation of the Table Mountain Park following the fires in April.
Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast
The ANC’s NEC met over the weekend and there was plenty of drama that went down. Most notably, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashu, was kicked out of the meetings, sparking a debate within the party. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University discusses the events of the meeting.
Guest: Pearl Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates
A body corporate AGM gives all owners and trustees the opportunity to discuss important issues relating to the operation and effective management of a sectional title scheme. The items that are typically discussed at these meetings are, amongst other things, financials, building insurance, appointing an auditor / accounting officer and trustees. There are however legal requirements and regulations of an AGM to ensure that the meeting is called and convened correctly. Pearl Scheltema is the CEO of Fitzanne Estate.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you always wondered what the perks, or drawback, of walking with your partner would be, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing just that! This week, find out whether a change of pace is necessary for your walks with a special someone.
Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist at Kick Off Magazine
Chippa United take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium for the Nedbank Cup this weekend. Winning the Nedbank Cup will be huge for the Gqeberha based Chippa United. They have not added anything to their trophy cabinet since being promoted to the PSL in 2013. The two clubs are also neighbours on the PSL log slotting in at 14th and 15th.
Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
President CyrilRamaphosa joined a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly in Parliament to respond to questions for oral reply. Parliament has described question to the president as one of the legislature's ways of holding the executive to account. EWN reporter, Gaye Davis, discusses which pertinent issues were raised members of parliament.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen travelled all the way to Johannesburg to run with a running club that started in Cape Town, but has gained momentum and stretches to Durban and Johannesburg now. Tune in to hear how this running club has changed the face of running, and why you should join them soon.
Guest: Frank Gazu | Secretary at Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa)
An empasionate call from Thandi highlighted in grave detail the hate crimes committed against the LGBTI community, labelling it a silent genocide - that is not getting enough media attention. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa responds. Is it a genocide? What needs to be done?