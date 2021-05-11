Mitigating a water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
SASCOC's readiness for the Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patience Shikwambana
Today at 17:05
Nelson Mandela Funeral Coruption Trial.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Twins Joined by the head, separated in land mark operation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Tony Figaji - head of Neurosurgery at Red Cross
Today at 17:35
Rapid Fire: Bargain Books R1500 Voucher
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Ugly Fashion: Why are Crocs High Fashion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Le Grange
Latest Local
Meet Fred Du Preez, the artist behind the mysterious floating Black River statue Art director Fred Du Preez is responsible for creating the mysterious floating statue on the Black River which has captured the cu... 11 May 2021 3:48 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Family prepares to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana's body after nearly R600k raised The family of Kgothatso Mdunana is making the final arrangements to have her body returned to South Africa after receiving almost... 11 May 2021 2:08 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 11 May 2021 12:38 PM
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about decisions made at the three-day ANC NEC and the impact on the political landscape 11 May 2021 7:52 AM
View all Politics
Electric cars will be cheaper than 'normal' ones by 2027 - study By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. 11 May 2021 2:08 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Business
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery. 9 May 2021 2:35 PM
Raising a child is challenging, but even more so for a single mother South Africa has one of the highest figures of absent fathers, resulting in many households being headed up by single mothers. 9 May 2021 8:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccine... 10 May 2021 2:54 PM
Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!? Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris. 10 May 2021 12:51 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy "The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra. 11 May 2021 11:03 AM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Mitigating a water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay

Mitigating a water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay

11 May 2021 5:39 AM

Guest: Masixole  Zinto  | Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering  at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality



Dams in Nelson Mandela Bay have dropped to just over 12-percent. The municipality's current consumption of water stands at 300 million litres/megalitres per day. To prevent taps from running dry, MMC for Infrastructure and Engineering, Masixole Zinto urges residents to decrease consumption and gives an update to mitigate a looming Day Zero.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Travel&Tourism: SANParks' Stokvel and Travel club programme gives up to 20% discount for local travellers

11 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Reynold "Rey" Thakuli | Acting head of communications  at SANParks

To attract more local travellers to its parks, SANParks has turned to registered stokvels and hiking groups. The Stokvel and Travel club programme will give discounts of up to 20% at selected parks and camps, between certain dates during the course of this 2021-2022. Acting head of communications, Reynold Thakhuli, discusses this programme and gives up update on the rehabilitation of the Table Mountain Park following the fires in April. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tuesday Tip - Flexibility: the Right and Wrong Way to Stretch

11 May 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Many people don't think stretching is important, especially before exercise, but our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is here to tell you why stretching matters, and what the right stretching techniques are.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking the drama of the ANC NEC meeting

10 May 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast

The ANC’s NEC met over the weekend and there was plenty of drama that went down. Most notably, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashu, was kicked out of the meetings, sparking a debate within the party. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University discusses the events of the meeting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Legal Requirements of an AGM

10 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Pearl  Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates



A body corporate AGM gives all owners and trustees the opportunity to discuss important issues relating to the operation and effective management of a sectional title scheme. The items that are typically discussed at these meetings are, amongst other things, financials, building insurance, appointing an auditor / accounting officer and trustees. There are however legal requirements and regulations of an AGM to ensure that the meeting is called and convened correctly. Pearl Scheltema is the CEO of Fitzanne Estate. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Motivational Monday - Keep pace: Walking with a partner is great but might slow you down

10 May 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you always wondered what the perks, or drawback, of walking with your partner would be, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing just that! This week, find out whether a change of pace is necessary for your walks with a special someone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Cup Final: TMM vs Chippa United

7 May 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine

Chippa United take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium for the Nedbank Cup this weekend. Winning the Nedbank Cup will be huge for the Gqeberha based Chippa United. They have not added anything to their trophy cabinet since being promoted to the PSL in 2013. The two clubs are also neighbours on the PSL log slotting in at 14th and 15th. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa Q&A session in the National Assembly

7 May 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

President CyrilRamaphosa joined a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly in Parliament to respond to questions for oral reply. Parliament has described question to the president as one of the legislature's ways of holding the executive to account. EWN reporter, Gaye Davis, discusses which pertinent issues were raised members of parliament. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Vesperdene Running Club

7 May 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen travelled all the way to Johannesburg to run with a running club that started in Cape Town, but has gained momentum and stretches to Durban and Johannesburg now. Tune in to hear how this running club has changed the face of running, and why you should join them soon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's Request: Silent Genocide against LGBTI community

6 May 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: Frank Gazu | Secretary  at Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa)

An empasionate call from Thandi highlighted in grave detail the hate crimes committed against the LGBTI community, labelling it a silent genocide - that is not getting enough media attention. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa responds. Is it a genocide? What needs to be done?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision'

Politics

Blaming homeless for fire-starting is discrimination, says former homeless man

Local Politics

[UPDATE] They did it! Local trail athletes break world record on Table Mountain

Local

Mkhize: Health workers to be vaccinated alongside elderly in phase 2

11 May 2021 3:20 PM

'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence

11 May 2021 3:10 PM

Black Sash raises concerns over Sassa delay in COVID-19 relief grants

11 May 2021 2:52 PM

