Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - What Are Frog Pumps, and Are They Worth Adding to Your Glute Workouts?

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
For those seeking fresh fitness fun, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses a hip-thrustingly odd exercise you may just thank Instagram for popularizing. Tune in to hear more about this workout weirdness now!
Guest: Eric Atmore | Director at Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD)
The Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD) is making preparations for a three-day countrywide protest to pressure the Department of Social Development (DSD) to release the 2020 Presidency Early Childhood Development Employment Stimulus Relief Fund. According to the non-profit organisation, the DSD failed to deliver on its promise to facilitate the funds and payout to early childhood development centres (ECDs) by March 31.
Guest: Jason Liddle | Head of Distribution at Sanlam Investments
Sustainable investing has grown in strength and appeal, particularly during the pandemic- there are, however, some lingering myths surrounding sustainable investing, which need busting. Jason Liddle, head of distribution at Sanlam Investments.
Guest: Masixole Zinto | Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Dams in Nelson Mandela Bay have dropped to just over 12-percent. The municipality's current consumption of water stands at 300 million litres/megalitres per day. To prevent taps from running dry, MMC for Infrastructure and Engineering, Masixole Zinto urges residents to decrease consumption and gives an update to mitigate a looming Day Zero.
Guest: Reynold "Rey" Thakuli | Acting head of communications at SANParks
To attract more local travellers to its parks, SANParks has turned to registered stokvels and hiking groups. The Stokvel and Travel club programme will give discounts of up to 20% at selected parks and camps, between certain dates during the course of this 2021-2022. Acting head of communications, Reynold Thakhuli, discusses this programme and gives up update on the rehabilitation of the Table Mountain Park following the fires in April.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Many people don't think stretching is important, especially before exercise, but our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is here to tell you why stretching matters, and what the right stretching techniques are.
Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast
The ANC’s NEC met over the weekend and there was plenty of drama that went down. Most notably, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashu, was kicked out of the meetings, sparking a debate within the party. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University discusses the events of the meeting.
Guest: Pearl Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates
A body corporate AGM gives all owners and trustees the opportunity to discuss important issues relating to the operation and effective management of a sectional title scheme. The items that are typically discussed at these meetings are, amongst other things, financials, building insurance, appointing an auditor / accounting officer and trustees. There are however legal requirements and regulations of an AGM to ensure that the meeting is called and convened correctly. Pearl Scheltema is the CEO of Fitzanne Estate.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you always wondered what the perks, or drawback, of walking with your partner would be, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing just that! This week, find out whether a change of pace is necessary for your walks with a special someone.
Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist at Kick Off Magazine
Chippa United take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium for the Nedbank Cup this weekend. Winning the Nedbank Cup will be huge for the Gqeberha based Chippa United. They have not added anything to their trophy cabinet since being promoted to the PSL in 2013. The two clubs are also neighbours on the PSL log slotting in at 14th and 15th.