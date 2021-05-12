Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - What Are Frog Pumps, and Are They Worth Adding to Your Glute Workouts?

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
Road to local government elections: Local government needs to be more responsive to communities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Harlan Cloete - Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
International Nurses Day
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eleanor Roberts - provincial chairperson at DENOSA
Today at 06:40
Why is body repatriation so expensive?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: VAT Sars fraud ring cost taxman R277million
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Captain Lloyd Ramhova - Hawks spokesperson
Today at 07:20
What will the impact of avian flu be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Izaak Breitenbach - General manager: Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Smaller online merchants not trusting of SAPO
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pam Quinton - Antique memorabilia merchant
Anita Erasmus - Business manager at uAfrica.com
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:05
The Battle Of Bengui
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave' The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group). 11 May 2021 6:56 PM
Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds. 11 May 2021 5:54 PM
Poultry association says bird flu outbreak is under control The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) says it has a plan in place to contain the bird flu outbreak reported in three provin... 11 May 2021 5:22 PM
View all Local
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn. 11 May 2021 7:38 PM
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 11 May 2021 12:38 PM
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
Electric cars will be cheaper than 'normal' ones by 2027 - study By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. 11 May 2021 2:08 PM
View all Business
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccine... 10 May 2021 2:54 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy "The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra. 11 May 2021 11:03 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - What Are Frog Pumps, and Are They Worth Adding to Your Glute Workouts?

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - What Are Frog Pumps, and Are They Worth Adding to Your Glute Workouts?

12 May 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

For those seeking fresh fitness fun, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses a hip-thrustingly odd exercise you may just thank Instagram for popularizing. Tune in to hear more about this workout weirdness now!


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

ECD centres to embark on three-day protest over stimulus fund payments

12 May 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Eric  Atmore  | Director  at Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD)

The Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD) is making preparations for a three-day countrywide protest to pressure the Department of Social Development (DSD) to release the 2020 Presidency Early Childhood Development Employment Stimulus Relief Fund. According to the non-profit organisation, the DSD failed to deliver on its promise to facilitate the funds and payout to early childhood development centres (ECDs) by March 31.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Busting myths about sustainable investing

12 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Jason  Liddle  | Head of Distribution at Sanlam Investments


Sustainable investing has grown in strength and appeal, particularly during the pandemic- there are, however, some lingering myths surrounding sustainable investing, which need busting. Jason Liddle, head of distribution at Sanlam Investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mitigating a water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay

11 May 2021 5:39 AM

Guest: Masixole  Zinto  | Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering  at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality



Dams in Nelson Mandela Bay have dropped to just over 12-percent. The municipality's current consumption of water stands at 300 million litres/megalitres per day. To prevent taps from running dry, MMC for Infrastructure and Engineering, Masixole Zinto urges residents to decrease consumption and gives an update to mitigate a looming Day Zero.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: SANParks' Stokvel and Travel club programme gives up to 20% discount for local travellers

11 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Reynold "Rey" Thakuli | Acting head of communications  at SANParks

To attract more local travellers to its parks, SANParks has turned to registered stokvels and hiking groups. The Stokvel and Travel club programme will give discounts of up to 20% at selected parks and camps, between certain dates during the course of this 2021-2022. Acting head of communications, Reynold Thakhuli, discusses this programme and gives up update on the rehabilitation of the Table Mountain Park following the fires in April. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tuesday Tip - Flexibility: the Right and Wrong Way to Stretch

11 May 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Many people don't think stretching is important, especially before exercise, but our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is here to tell you why stretching matters, and what the right stretching techniques are.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking the drama of the ANC NEC meeting

10 May 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast

The ANC’s NEC met over the weekend and there was plenty of drama that went down. Most notably, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashu, was kicked out of the meetings, sparking a debate within the party. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University discusses the events of the meeting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Legal Requirements of an AGM

10 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Pearl  Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates



A body corporate AGM gives all owners and trustees the opportunity to discuss important issues relating to the operation and effective management of a sectional title scheme. The items that are typically discussed at these meetings are, amongst other things, financials, building insurance, appointing an auditor / accounting officer and trustees. There are however legal requirements and regulations of an AGM to ensure that the meeting is called and convened correctly. Pearl Scheltema is the CEO of Fitzanne Estate. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Motivational Monday - Keep pace: Walking with a partner is great but might slow you down

10 May 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you always wondered what the perks, or drawback, of walking with your partner would be, tune in to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing just that! This week, find out whether a change of pace is necessary for your walks with a special someone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Cup Final: TMM vs Chippa United

7 May 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine

Chippa United take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium for the Nedbank Cup this weekend. Winning the Nedbank Cup will be huge for the Gqeberha based Chippa United. They have not added anything to their trophy cabinet since being promoted to the PSL in 2013. The two clubs are also neighbours on the PSL log slotting in at 14th and 15th. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'

Business Local

Meet Fred Du Preez, the artist behind the mysterious floating Black River statue

Local

SA govt considers new marriage law that recognises women with multiple husbands

Local

EWN Highlights

Man City crowned Premier League champions after Man Utd loss

11 May 2021 8:59 PM

ANC's Duarte reveals most of the threats she received were racist and sexist

11 May 2021 8:29 PM

Mkhize: Special vaccine arrangements being made for elderly who are not mobile

11 May 2021 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA