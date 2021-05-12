ECD centres to embark on three-day protest over stimulus fund payments

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2 Western Cape health officials say the primary focus of the first week of Phase 2 will be to vaccinate registered residents at old... 15 May 2021 1:38 PM
Suspected poachers arrested along Table Mountain National Park SANParks says several suspected poachers have been arrested in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) over the past few days. 15 May 2021 10:38 AM
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan' Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.' 14 May 2021 5:40 PM
Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme. 14 May 2021 2:56 PM
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” ru... 14 May 2021 2:06 PM
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue. 14 May 2021 12:42 PM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
Do you think you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Here's what you need to do Dr Elizabeth Murray says years after ME or CFS was noted as a syndrome sufferers struggle to be heard, but there is hope. 14 May 2021 3:48 PM
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe. 14 May 2021 2:02 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination Some South Africans aren't impressed with the decision to remove Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter nominations list for thi... 15 May 2021 2:36 PM
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas' Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete. 14 May 2021 3:36 PM
ECD centres to embark on three-day protest over stimulus fund payments

ECD centres to embark on three-day protest over stimulus fund payments

12 May 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Eric  Atmore  | Director  at Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD)

The Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD) is making preparations for a three-day countrywide protest to pressure the Department of Social Development (DSD) to release the 2020 Presidency Early Childhood Development Employment Stimulus Relief Fund. According to the non-profit organisation, the DSD failed to deliver on its promise to facilitate the funds and payout to early childhood development centres (ECDs) by March 31.


Rainbow Cup: Lion vs Stormers, Bulls vs Sharks

14 May 2021 6:58 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

The Rainbow Cup SA clash between the leaders on the log, the Bulls and Sharks kicks off on Saturday, while the Lions host the Stormers earlier in the day as they look to make up for some losses in the competition.

Cape Town refugee encampments earmarked for closure

14 May 2021 5:36 AM

Guest: Siya Qoza | Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs

 

The window is closing for refugees and asylum seekers protesting in Cape Town to either reintegrate into local communities or repatriate. In the demonstration, which began in October 2019 outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cape Town, hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers demanded resettlement to Canada. The encampment sites, at Paint City and Wingfield that temporarily housed them, are now earmarked for closure on 15 May. 

Fitness with Liezel: Cold Water Plunge - The Big Fitness Craze

14 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness- Liezel van der Westhuizen loves plunging into the icy cold waters of the Atlantic ocean every morning, and its mostly for its amazing health benefits. Hear why cold water cold water dips should be added to your fitness regime now!

How the Department of Water and Sanitation plans to assist Nelson Mandela Bay

13 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation

When Masixole  Zinto, Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering  at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, spoke to Early Breakfast he illustrated how dire the water crisis was in the municipality. The Department of Water and Sanitation has committed to financially assist the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape. Department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, speaks on how soon resolutions can be rolled out.

Voter registration for local government elections confirmed 17/18 July

13 May 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrikse  | Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa said that voters would be able to register on 17 and 18 July at specially set-up points in their wards for the upcoming elections. Over the registration weekend, over 23,000 voting stations around the country will open from 8am to 5pm to assist new voters to register and existing voters to update their registration details if necessary.

Health: Gaps in South Africa’s diabetes management programme

13 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Dr Patrick Ngassa | Project Manager of the Tshwane Insulin Project at University of Pretoria


In 2014 to improve access to medication and patient adherence the National Department of Health initiated the centralised chronic medicine dispensing and distribution programme. The programme gives patients with controlled diabetes the option of collecting their medication at pick-up points of their choice. Unfortunately the programme has had some unintended consequences which include thhe suboptimal management of people with type 2 diabetes. This is worrying especially in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic because people living with diabetes are more vulnerable to becoming ill or dying from COVID-19. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test It Out Thursday- Daypack tested

13 May 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen spends this Try-it-Out Thursday trying a backpack sure to transform your lifestyle - from fitness to other outdoor activities. A rugged and versatile 3-in-1 backpack with a removable camera pod and a fully-adjustable interior for all-around use. Tune in to hear more about Liezel's experience and verdict, on the Thule Covert Backpack 24L

Road to local government elections: Local government needs to be more responsive to communities

12 May 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Dr Harlan Cloete | Extraordinary Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University

In his op-ed in News24 Dr Harlan Cloete wrote that the 2021 local government elections could see the rise of smaller community-based parties outside of the metros. He says while it is anyone's guess whether these smaller community-based parties will be able to take votes away from political behemoths. The dynamic at local government elections is entirely different. It is about how responsive local government is to the needs of local communities. 

Finance: Busting myths about sustainable investing

12 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Jason  Liddle  | Head of Distribution at Sanlam Investments


Sustainable investing has grown in strength and appeal, particularly during the pandemic- there are, however, some lingering myths surrounding sustainable investing, which need busting. Jason Liddle, head of distribution at Sanlam Investments.

