Road to local government elections: Local government needs to be more responsive to communities

Guest: Dr Harlan Cloete | Extraordinary Lecturer at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University



In his op-ed in News24 Dr Harlan Cloete wrote that the 2021 local government elections could see the rise of smaller community-based parties outside of the metros. He says while it is anyone's guess whether these smaller community-based parties will be able to take votes away from political behemoths. The dynamic at local government elections is entirely different. It is about how responsive local government is to the needs of local communities.