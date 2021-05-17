Property: Keeping commercial properties performant

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:32
OPEN LINE continued
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cecelia Forest stakeholder and public engagement process
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicky Schmidt - Chairperson at Parkscape
Frans van Rooyen
Today at 13:40
Food - Basics to Ask Your Wedding Cake Baker
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grace Stevens
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Trademarks Brief
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carla Collett
Today at 14:50
Music - Choccy Chox
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Choccy Chox
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, 11 suspects arrested in Sea Point It is alleged the violence is related to an extortion racket and after the first murder, the string of shootings was retaliatory. 17 May 2021 11:14 AM
Slow vaccine rollout begins at Karl Bremmer Hospital for over-60s About ten people over the age of 60 have come through to Karl Bremmer this morning, reports EWN reporter Kevin Brandt. 17 May 2021 10:58 AM
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener? CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous. 17 May 2021 10:13 AM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan' Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.' 14 May 2021 5:40 PM
SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme of the Communications portfolio committee. 14 May 2021 2:56 PM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready. 17 May 2021 8:55 AM
Most claims about celery juice aren't backed by science, warns dietician Cape Town-based dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz says most claims about the health benefits of celery juice are unfounded. 16 May 2021 12:56 PM
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls' South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA. 15 May 2021 3:13 PM
Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination Some South Africans aren't impressed with the decision to remove Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter nominations list for thi... 15 May 2021 2:36 PM
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Property: Keeping commercial properties performant

Property: Keeping commercial properties performant

17 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Craig  Mott |  Cape Town Regional Sales Manager at Rawson Property Group

Emerging from the economic challenges of 2020, it is now time for commercial property landlords to regroup, reassess the situation and, importantly, keep a very attentive hand on the tiller of investments.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen appointed fellow at Yale

17 May 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen

Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen has been appointed a fellow at Yale University’s Institute of Sacred Music. The prestigious University appointed Ndodana-Breen, who graduated with a PhD in music composition from Rhodes University and was a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University in 2019/2020, for the 2021/2022 academic year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAMA on phase 2 of the vaccine roll out

17 May 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa | Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical                                                   Association

 

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says it was cautiously optimistic about government's vaccine rollout which targets around 5 million of the country’s elderly. The second phase, which will include those over the age of 60, is scheduled to start on Monday 17 May 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge

17 May 2021 5:11 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Gymnastics South Africa is launching The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge – an exciting new competition for everyone kicking off on 17 May; Our fitness enthusiast - Liezel van der Westhuizen joins us on air to share more about this inaugural Skipnation virtual challenge.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rainbow Cup: Lion vs Stormers, Bulls vs Sharks

14 May 2021 6:58 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

The Rainbow Cup SA clash between the leaders on the log, the Bulls and Sharks kicks off on Saturday, while the Lions host the Stormers earlier in the day as they look to make up for some losses in the competition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town refugee encampments earmarked for closure

14 May 2021 5:36 AM

Guest: Siya Qoza | Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs

 

The window is closing for refugees and asylum seekers protesting in Cape Town to either reintegrate into local communities or repatriate. In the demonstration, which began in October 2019 outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cape Town, hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers demanded resettlement to Canada. The encampment sites, at Paint City and Wingfield that temporarily housed them, are now earmarked for closure on 15 May. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Cold Water Plunge - The Big Fitness Craze

14 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness- Liezel van der Westhuizen loves plunging into the icy cold waters of the Atlantic ocean every morning, and its mostly for its amazing health benefits. Hear why cold water cold water dips should be added to your fitness regime now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Department of Water and Sanitation plans to assist Nelson Mandela Bay

13 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation

When Masixole  Zinto, Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering  at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, spoke to Early Breakfast he illustrated how dire the water crisis was in the municipality. The Department of Water and Sanitation has committed to financially assist the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape. Department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, speaks on how soon resolutions can be rolled out.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Voter registration for local government elections confirmed 17/18 July

13 May 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrikse  | Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa said that voters would be able to register on 17 and 18 July at specially set-up points in their wards for the upcoming elections. Over the registration weekend, over 23,000 voting stations around the country will open from 8am to 5pm to assist new voters to register and existing voters to update their registration details if necessary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Gaps in South Africa’s diabetes management programme

13 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Dr Patrick Ngassa | Project Manager of the Tshwane Insulin Project at University of Pretoria


In 2014 to improve access to medication and patient adherence the National Department of Health initiated the centralised chronic medicine dispensing and distribution programme. The programme gives patients with controlled diabetes the option of collecting their medication at pick-up points of their choice. Unfortunately the programme has had some unintended consequences which include thhe suboptimal management of people with type 2 diabetes. This is worrying especially in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic because people living with diabetes are more vulnerable to becoming ill or dying from COVID-19. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, 11 suspects arrested in Sea Point

Local

WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2

Local

Stage 2 load shedding is back - and it will last until Tuesday night

EWN Highlights

Bonang Matheba wants apology, R500k from podcaster over cocaine claims

17 May 2021 10:55 AM

Magashule in court to support Zuma in corruption trial

17 May 2021 10:39 AM

11 suspects arrested in connection with Khayelitsha murders

17 May 2021 10:19 AM

