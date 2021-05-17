Property: Keeping commercial properties performant

Guest: Craig Mott | Cape Town Regional Sales Manager at Rawson Property Group
Emerging from the economic challenges of 2020, it is now time for commercial property landlords to regroup, reassess the situation and, importantly, keep a very attentive hand on the tiller of investments.
Guest: Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen
Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen has been appointed a fellow at Yale University’s Institute of Sacred Music. The prestigious University appointed Ndodana-Breen, who graduated with a PhD in music composition from Rhodes University and was a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University in 2019/2020, for the 2021/2022 academic year.
Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa | Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says it was cautiously optimistic about government's vaccine rollout which targets around 5 million of the country’s elderly. The second phase, which will include those over the age of 60, is scheduled to start on Monday 17 May 2021.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Gymnastics South Africa is launching The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge – an exciting new competition for everyone kicking off on 17 May; Our fitness enthusiast - Liezel van der Westhuizen joins us on air to share more about this inaugural Skipnation virtual challenge.
Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist at Rapport
The Rainbow Cup SA clash between the leaders on the log, the Bulls and Sharks kicks off on Saturday, while the Lions host the Stormers earlier in the day as they look to make up for some losses in the competition.
Guest: Siya Qoza | Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs
The window is closing for refugees and asylum seekers protesting in Cape Town to either reintegrate into local communities or repatriate. In the demonstration, which began in October 2019 outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cape Town, hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers demanded resettlement to Canada. The encampment sites, at Paint City and Wingfield that temporarily housed them, are now earmarked for closure on 15 May.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness- Liezel van der Westhuizen loves plunging into the icy cold waters of the Atlantic ocean every morning, and its mostly for its amazing health benefits. Hear why cold water cold water dips should be added to your fitness regime now!
Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation
When Masixole Zinto, Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure and Engineering at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, spoke to Early Breakfast he illustrated how dire the water crisis was in the municipality. The Department of Water and Sanitation has committed to financially assist the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape. Department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, speaks on how soon resolutions can be rolled out.
Guest: Michael Hendrikse | Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC
The Electoral Commission of South Africa said that voters would be able to register on 17 and 18 July at specially set-up points in their wards for the upcoming elections. Over the registration weekend, over 23,000 voting stations around the country will open from 8am to 5pm to assist new voters to register and existing voters to update their registration details if necessary.
Guest: Dr Patrick Ngassa | Project Manager of the Tshwane Insulin Project at University of Pretoria
In 2014 to improve access to medication and patient adherence the National Department of Health initiated the centralised chronic medicine dispensing and distribution programme. The programme gives patients with controlled diabetes the option of collecting their medication at pick-up points of their choice. Unfortunately the programme has had some unintended consequences which include thhe suboptimal management of people with type 2 diabetes. This is worrying especially in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic because people living with diabetes are more vulnerable to becoming ill or dying from COVID-19.