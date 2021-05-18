Fitness with Liezel: The Sneaker Shack Gives Back with Project Run

Streaming issues? Report here
World’s largest refrigerated cargo ship in SA to transport record citrus exports 'A truly historic moment' - Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick on how specialised reefer ships will boost the industry. 18 May 2021 7:13 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit. 18 May 2021 3:59 PM
Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related' Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work 18 May 2021 2:42 PM
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday "We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission). 18 May 2021 1:36 PM
Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined. 18 May 2021 1:30 PM
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. 18 May 2021 9:02 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
Vodacom increases dividend as South Africans' hunger for data grows The Money Show interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the Group's full-year results. 18 May 2021 6:35 PM
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants' "It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy. 18 May 2021 2:43 PM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
Is your boss (literally) working you to death? A study by the WHO has revealed that longer working hours are leading to an increase in stroke and heart disease-related deaths. 18 May 2021 10:26 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel: The Sneaker Shack Gives Back with Project Run

Fitness with Liezel: The Sneaker Shack Gives Back with Project Run

18 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Wondering what to do with your pre-loved running shoes and sneakers? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the amazing initiative, by sneaker laundry servicing store The Sneaker Shack and School of Hard Knocks SA (SOHK), to bring shoes to aspiring young athletes, while also keeping to a sustainable lifestyle. Tune in to find out more!

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Right of Reply : WC Department of Health responds to prioritisation of rural communities

18 May 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of                                               Health

 

Yesterday's conversation with the South African Medical Association looked at aspects of phase 2 of the vaccine roll out in different provinces across the nation. The Western Cape Department of Health's Chief of Operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem responds to criticism that the province is not prioritising rural communities

Mangaung Shutdown looks to continue as protesters seek a way forward towards receiving demands

18 May 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Themba  Zweni | Member  at Mangaung Community Concern

 

Yesterday, Mangaung, in the Free State, was rocked by the protest, dubbed “MangaungShutDown”, organised by Mangaung Community Concern over a lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities. In its aftermath, a teen has been shot for which a security guard has been arrested. A few protesters have been arrested, some subsequently released. Spokesperson for Mangaung Community Concern, Thembi Zweni speaks to their demands and the way forward for the shutdown. 

Composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen appointed fellow at Yale

17 May 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen

Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen has been appointed a fellow at Yale University’s Institute of Sacred Music. The prestigious University appointed Ndodana-Breen, who graduated with a PhD in music composition from Rhodes University and was a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University in 2019/2020, for the 2021/2022 academic year. 

SAMA on phase 2 of the vaccine roll out

17 May 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa | Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical                                                   Association

 

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says it was cautiously optimistic about government's vaccine rollout which targets around 5 million of the country’s elderly. The second phase, which will include those over the age of 60, is scheduled to start on Monday 17 May 2021.

Property: Keeping commercial properties performant

17 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Craig  Mott |  Cape Town Regional Sales Manager at Rawson Property Group

Emerging from the economic challenges of 2020, it is now time for commercial property landlords to regroup, reassess the situation and, importantly, keep a very attentive hand on the tiller of investments.

Fitness with Liezel: The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge

17 May 2021 5:11 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Gymnastics South Africa is launching The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge – an exciting new competition for everyone kicking off on 17 May; Our fitness enthusiast - Liezel van der Westhuizen joins us on air to share more about this inaugural Skipnation virtual challenge.

Rainbow Cup: Lion vs Stormers, Bulls vs Sharks

14 May 2021 6:58 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

The Rainbow Cup SA clash between the leaders on the log, the Bulls and Sharks kicks off on Saturday, while the Lions host the Stormers earlier in the day as they look to make up for some losses in the competition.

Cape Town refugee encampments earmarked for closure

14 May 2021 5:36 AM

Guest: Siya Qoza | Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs

 

The window is closing for refugees and asylum seekers protesting in Cape Town to either reintegrate into local communities or repatriate. In the demonstration, which began in October 2019 outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cape Town, hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers demanded resettlement to Canada. The encampment sites, at Paint City and Wingfield that temporarily housed them, are now earmarked for closure on 15 May. 

Fitness with Liezel: Cold Water Plunge - The Big Fitness Craze

14 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness- Liezel van der Westhuizen loves plunging into the icy cold waters of the Atlantic ocean every morning, and its mostly for its amazing health benefits. Hear why cold water cold water dips should be added to your fitness regime now!

