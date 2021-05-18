Mangaung Shutdown looks to continue as protesters seek a way forward towards receiving demands

Guest: Siya Qoza | Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs







The window is closing for refugees and asylum seekers protesting in Cape Town to either reintegrate into local communities or repatriate. In the demonstration, which began in October 2019 outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cape Town, hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers demanded resettlement to Canada. The encampment sites, at Paint City and Wingfield that temporarily housed them, are now earmarked for closure on 15 May.

