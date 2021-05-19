By elections held on 19 May 2021

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | IEC’s Chief Electoral Officer
The by-elections will be held across seven provinces: Eastern Cape (7 wards), Free State (2 wards), Gauteng (16 wards), KwaZulu-Natal (7 wards), Limpopo (4 wards) and Mpumalanga (4 wards). A total of 362 965 voters are registered to participate in these by-elections.
Guest: Tashreeq Vardien, Football Journalist: News24 | Sports24 |
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Leicester vs Tottenham and Aston Villa vs Chelsea; champions Man City to lift trophy live on Sky after Everton finale.
Chelsea climbed up to third and dented Leicester's prospects of Champions League football with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and Liverpool took advantage on Wednesday, leapfrogging the Foxes with a 3-0 win over Burnley to take control of their fate.
Just one point and goal difference separate three sides heading into Sunday's finale.
Three additional live games will be confirmed in due course with other issues to settle - including who plays in which European competition.
Guest: Dr Jacques Snyman | Clinical pharmacology expert and clinical development expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia
Dr Snyman, clinical development expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia, added that while the contexts of vaccine rollout are very different between, for example South Africa and Singapore, there are lessons to be drawn from the Southeast Asian nation despite it being an island that has simpler logistics to manage.
Guest: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you've been struggling with a bad case of posture and back pain, Liezel van der Westhuizen is chatting about all the ways to rid yourself of backaches and pain, with a 20min daily solution. Tune in now, to find out more.
Guest: Xolisa Tshongolo CEO | PAN South African Language Board |
The Government Communication and Information System in partnership with the National Press Club, Pan South African Language Board and the National Community Radio Forum will host a panel discussion on the importance of using indigenous languages to communicate public health messages relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guest: Masego Shiburi | Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer at IEC
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has reflected on its 2019 achievements. The Commission appeared before Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
Guest: Professor Celene Bernstein | Functional Medical Nutritionist and Integrative Health & Wellness PractitionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Enver Duminy | CT Tourism CEO
This year has been a tumultuous year for the tourism industry. Tourism businesses have closed, and many others stand on the brink of the same fate, while others are treading water, desperately trying to stay afloat. As an organisation, Cape Town Tourism (CTT) has had a front row seat to how the industry has suffered during this time.
Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Yesterday's conversation with the South African Medical Association looked at aspects of phase 2 of the vaccine roll out in different provinces across the nation. The Western Cape Department of Health's Chief of Operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem responds to criticism that the province is not prioritising rural communities
Guest: Themba Zweni | Member at Mangaung Community Concern
Yesterday, Mangaung, in the Free State, was rocked by the protest, dubbed “MangaungShutDown”, organised by Mangaung Community Concern over a lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities. In its aftermath, a teen has been shot for which a security guard has been arrested. A few protesters have been arrested, some subsequently released. Spokesperson for Mangaung Community Concern, Thembi Zweni speaks to their demands and the way forward for the shutdown.