Covid-19: Third wave is here but Ramaphosa isn’t. When can we expect the next family meeting?

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
WC govt to add 17 more public sector vaccine sites as Phase 2 rollout ramps up An additional 17 public vaccination sites will be opened from Monday 24 May as the province gradually scales up the Phase 2 vaccin... 22 May 2021 2:06 PM
MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be keeping a close eye on the Khayelitsha shooting case after four suspects appeared in court this wee... 22 May 2021 12:34 PM
Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film Local female firefighter Vuyiseka Arendse was recently featured in an international short film that celebrates women who have over... 22 May 2021 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines' WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners. 21 May 2021 4:00 PM
Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party. 21 May 2021 1:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Covid-19: Third wave is here but Ramaphosa isn’t. When can we expect the next family meeting?

Covid-19: Third wave is here but Ramaphosa isn’t. When can we expect the next family meeting?

21 May 2021 5:59 AM

Guest: Dr Jacques Snyman | Clinical pharmacology expert and clinical development                        expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia 

 

Dr Snyman, clinical development expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia, added that while the contexts of vaccine rollout are very different between, for example South Africa and Singapore, there are lessons to be drawn from the Southeast Asian nation despite it being an island that has simpler logistics to manage.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Weekend Sports Final weekend of English Premiership

21 May 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien, Football Journalist: News24 | Sports24 | 

 

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Leicester vs Tottenham and Aston Villa vs Chelsea; champions Man City to lift trophy live on Sky after Everton finale.

 

Chelsea climbed up to third and dented Leicester's prospects of Champions League football with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and Liverpool took advantage on Wednesday, leapfrogging the Foxes with a 3-0 win over Burnley to take control of their fate.

 

Just one point and goal difference separate three sides heading into Sunday's finale.

Three additional live games will be confirmed in due course with other issues to settle - including who plays in which European competition.

Fitness with Liezel : How to get rid of aches, back pain and bad posture in 20 minutes a day

21 May 2021 5:50 AM

Guest: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've been struggling with a bad case of posture and back pain, Liezel van der Westhuizen is chatting about all the ways to rid yourself of backaches and pain, with a 20min daily solution. Tune in now, to find out more.

Using indigenous languages to communicate public health messages relating to the COVID-19 pandemic

20 May 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Xolisa Tshongolo CEO | PAN South African Language Board | 

 

The Government Communication and Information System in partnership with the National Press Club, Pan South African Language Board and the National Community Radio Forum will host a panel discussion on the importance of using indigenous languages to communicate public health messages relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

By-Elections Follow up | IEC considers electronic registrations for upcoming local government elections

20 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Masego Shiburi | Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer at IEC 

 

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has reflected on its 2019 achievements.  The Commission appeared before Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

Health: Vitamin and nutritional alternatives and supplements to combat Winter ailments

20 May 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Professor Celene Bernstein | Functional Medical Nutritionist and Integrative Health                                                               & Wellness Practitioner 

By elections held on 19 May 2021

19 May 2021 5:44 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | IEC’s Chief Electoral Officer  

The by-elections will be held across seven provinces: Eastern Cape (7 wards), Free State (2 wards), Gauteng (16 wards), KwaZulu-Natal (7 wards), Limpopo (4 wards) and Mpumalanga (4 wards). A total of 362 965 voters are registered to participate in these by-elections.

 

 

Cape Town Tourism offers much needed support for tourism businesses

19 May 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Enver Duminy | CT Tourism CEO

 

This year has been a tumultuous year for the tourism industry. Tourism businesses have closed, and many others stand on the brink of the same fate, while others are treading water, desperately trying to stay afloat. As an organisation, Cape Town Tourism (CTT) has had a front row seat to how the industry has suffered during this time.

Right of Reply : WC Department of Health responds to prioritisation of rural communities

18 May 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of                                               Health

 

Yesterday's conversation with the South African Medical Association looked at aspects of phase 2 of the vaccine roll out in different provinces across the nation. The Western Cape Department of Health's Chief of Operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem responds to criticism that the province is not prioritising rural communities

Mangaung Shutdown looks to continue as protesters seek a way forward towards receiving demands

18 May 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Themba  Zweni | Member  at Mangaung Community Concern

 

Yesterday, Mangaung, in the Free State, was rocked by the protest, dubbed “MangaungShutDown”, organised by Mangaung Community Concern over a lack of service delivery, land and business, and job opportunities. In its aftermath, a teen has been shot for which a security guard has been arrested. A few protesters have been arrested, some subsequently released. Spokesperson for Mangaung Community Concern, Thembi Zweni speaks to their demands and the way forward for the shutdown. 

South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt

Lifestyle Local

MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case

Local

Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film

Local

Lying to the police about being kidnapped could see you spend 20 years in jail

22 May 2021 1:41 PM

Masuku 'relieved & happy' after ANC NDC lifts his suspension from Gauteng PEC

22 May 2021 1:16 PM

SAHRC vows to pursue all bullying, sexual misconduct cases in Limpopo schools

22 May 2021 12:45 PM

