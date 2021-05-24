Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Ways to Get Fit for People Who Don’t Like Working Out

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Should you be struggling with working out, and need better ways to get fit (and maybe end up liking it), our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has all the answers you need. Tune in for ways to get fit, for people who don't quite like working out.
Guest: Paul Oxley | Chairperson at Gun Owners Of South Africa
A new legislative proposal will ban South Africans from getting gun license for the purpose of self defence. The invitation for public comments on the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill was released on Friday night. The public has until early July to submit their written comments on the Draft Bill to the Civilian Secretariat for Police.
Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director of the NICD
One in every four people is currently testing positive in the province which has a population of just over 1.1 million people. In the past few months, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned and raised concern that the Northern Cape was the only province that never exited the second wave of COVID-19 infections. The province recently recorded a 68 percent increase in the daily infection rate in a seven-day reporting period, which is the highest in the country.
Guest: Shanaaz Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster
What happens to your credit record if you stop paying rent? For many years diligently paying monthly rent could simply not be recorded by many credit bureaus. Specialist rental payment credit bureau, TPN, records a tenant’s rental payment data and when combined with other consumer credit data – a more complete consumer profile can be seen
Guest: Tashreeq Vardien, Football Journalist: News24 | Sports24 |
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Leicester vs Tottenham and Aston Villa vs Chelsea; champions Man City to lift trophy live on Sky after Everton finale.
Chelsea climbed up to third and dented Leicester's prospects of Champions League football with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and Liverpool took advantage on Wednesday, leapfrogging the Foxes with a 3-0 win over Burnley to take control of their fate.
Just one point and goal difference separate three sides heading into Sunday's finale.
Three additional live games will be confirmed in due course with other issues to settle - including who plays in which European competition.
Guest: Dr Jacques Snyman | Clinical pharmacology expert and clinical development expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia
Dr Snyman, clinical development expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia, added that while the contexts of vaccine rollout are very different between, for example South Africa and Singapore, there are lessons to be drawn from the Southeast Asian nation despite it being an island that has simpler logistics to manage.
Guest: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you've been struggling with a bad case of posture and back pain, Liezel van der Westhuizen is chatting about all the ways to rid yourself of backaches and pain, with a 20min daily solution. Tune in now, to find out more.
Guest: Xolisa Tshongolo CEO | PAN South African Language Board |
The Government Communication and Information System in partnership with the National Press Club, Pan South African Language Board and the National Community Radio Forum will host a panel discussion on the importance of using indigenous languages to communicate public health messages relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guest: Masego Shiburi | Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer at IEC
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has reflected on its 2019 achievements. The Commission appeared before Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
Guest: Professor Celene Bernstein | Functional Medical Nutritionist and Integrative Health & Wellness Practitioner