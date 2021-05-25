Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping Magnesium Levels Optimized during workouts

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
You're losing quantities of a vital mineral every time you exert yourself, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to tell you more about how to not only keep your magnesium levels high, but how to level up your health, skincare, and fitness recovery game like a rugby pro, with particular transdermal supplementation. Tune in now!
Guest: Dr Martin Bekker | Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg
According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) Incident Registration Information System (IRIS), a total of 909 protest actions took place from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021. And as we edge closer to the local government elections, service delivery protests, as seen in Mangaung last week, are seemingly flaring up in intensity and frequency. Dr Martin Bekker, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at the University of Johannesburg takes a closer look.
Guest: Trudi Hartzenburg | Executive Director at tralac
The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in January was a giant leap for the continent that will hopefully bear fruit in terms of boosting intra-Africa trade. If implemented successfully, it will bolster the sustainability of the continent in the long term. Trudi Hartzenberg is the Executive Director of tralac, looks at the progress made thus far with eh AfCFTA.
Guest: David Morobe | Spokesperson at The Sukuma Fund
Qualifying independent restaurants, which are members of Fedhasa, have been given another shot in the arm with a recent partnership between Fedhasa and The Sukuma Fund in which just over R100m has been secured to provide immediate cashflow and rental relief.
Guest: Paul Oxley | Chairperson at Gun Owners Of South Africa
A new legislative proposal will ban South Africans from getting gun license for the purpose of self defence. The invitation for public comments on the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill was released on Friday night. The public has until early July to submit their written comments on the Draft Bill to the Civilian Secretariat for Police.
Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director of the NICD
One in every four people is currently testing positive in the province which has a population of just over 1.1 million people. In the past few months, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned and raised concern that the Northern Cape was the only province that never exited the second wave of COVID-19 infections. The province recently recorded a 68 percent increase in the daily infection rate in a seven-day reporting period, which is the highest in the country.
Guest: Shanaaz Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster
What happens to your credit record if you stop paying rent? For many years diligently paying monthly rent could simply not be recorded by many credit bureaus. Specialist rental payment credit bureau, TPN, records a tenant’s rental payment data and when combined with other consumer credit data – a more complete consumer profile can be seen
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Should you be struggling with working out, and need better ways to get fit (and maybe end up liking it), our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has all the answers you need. Tune in for ways to get fit, for people who don't quite like working out.
Guest: Tashreeq Vardien, Football Journalist: News24 | Sports24 |
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Leicester vs Tottenham and Aston Villa vs Chelsea; champions Man City to lift trophy live on Sky after Everton finale.
Chelsea climbed up to third and dented Leicester's prospects of Champions League football with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and Liverpool took advantage on Wednesday, leapfrogging the Foxes with a 3-0 win over Burnley to take control of their fate.
Just one point and goal difference separate three sides heading into Sunday's finale.
Three additional live games will be confirmed in due course with other issues to settle - including who plays in which European competition.
Guest: Dr Jacques Snyman | Clinical pharmacology expert and clinical development expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia
Dr Snyman, clinical development expert for Agility Health in Africa and Agility Risk Solutions in Asia, added that while the contexts of vaccine rollout are very different between, for example South Africa and Singapore, there are lessons to be drawn from the Southeast Asian nation despite it being an island that has simpler logistics to manage.